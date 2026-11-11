Liberia: NCD Demands Constitutional Protection for Persons With Disabilities

-Says Everyone Counts, Everyone Must Participate

The National Commission on Disabilities (NCD) has called for constitutional reforms that explicitly protect the rights, dignity and political participation of persons with disabilities in Liberia.

The Commission's Acting Executive Director, Apostle Dr. J. Aaron Wright Sr., made the call in a position statement presented at the National Constitutional Symposium organized by the Governance Commission (GC) in collaboration with the Law Reform Commission (LRC), held November 3-7, 2026, in Ganta, Nimba County.

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Wright emphasized that constitutional reform provides an opportunity to strengthen democracy, human rights and equality, warning that persons with disabilities must not be excluded from the process.

"A Constitution that excludes persons with disabilities is not a constitution for all. A truly democratic Liberia must be a Liberia where everyone counts, everyone participates, and everyone enjoys equal protection under the law," he declared.

The NCD specifically called for amendments to Article 11 of the Constitution to explicitly prohibit discrimination based on disability and Article 64 to remove provisions it considers discriminatory against persons with disabilities seeking elective public office.

Wright also urged constitutional guarantees for equal political representation, accessible public infrastructure, inclusive education, employment opportunities, access to justice and stronger social protection.

Referencing Liberia's 2012 ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, he stressed that constitutional amendments should reflect the country's international human rights obligations and support implementation of the National Action Plan for Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (2023-2027).

The NCD further called for the meaningful participation of disability organizations, women, youth and persons with different disabilities throughout the reform process.

Wright emphasized the need for accessible public consultations, including sign language interpretation, Braille, large-print materials and other appropriate communication formats.

He appealed to the government, National Legislature, Governance Commission, civil society organizations and development partners to support constitutional provisions that eliminate discrimination and guarantee equal opportunities for all citizens.

The NCD Acting Executive Director reaffirmed the Commission's commitment to working with relevant institutions to ensure that the concerns and aspirations of persons with disabilities are reflected in Liberia's constitutional reform agenda.

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He maintained that persons with disabilities must be recognized not merely as beneficiaries of constitutional reform but as active participants and decision-makers in shaping the country's future.