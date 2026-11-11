Liberia: Paye Challenges Nimba University Administration

Demands Improved Infrastructure for Over 5,000 Students

Former Lands, Mines and Energy Minister Willmot Paye has challenged the administration of Nimba University to prioritize infrastructure development, warning that the institution's existing facilities are inadequate to accommodate its growing student population of more than 5,000.

Paye called on University President Dr. Jesse N. Mongrue and his administration to take concrete steps toward expanding campus facilities and improving the learning environment for students.

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Speaking recently in Nimba County, the former minister said the university's growth should not be measured solely by student enrollment but also by the quality of infrastructure and services available to support academic activities.

He expressed concern that the institution's current facilities are insufficient to meet the demands of its expanding student population, urging the administration to prioritize additional classrooms, accommodation, sanitation and other essential facilities.

Paye challenged Dr. Mongrue to draw lessons from the administration of former University President Dr. Yah Gono, whom he credited with prioritizing infrastructure development.

According to him, university authorities must place institutional development above personal interests and unnecessary administrative priorities to ensure that students benefit from a conducive learning environment.

The former minister noted that Nimba University attracts students from across Liberia, placing increasing pressure on its limited facilities.

He argued that the institution's physical infrastructure does not reflect the size and development potential of Nimba County, one of Liberia's largest counties.

With enrollment reportedly exceeding 5,000 students, Paye warned that overcrowding and inadequate facilities could undermine the quality of education if urgent improvements are not undertaken.

He urged the university administration to expand existing facilities and construct additional buildings to accommodate current and future students.

Paye maintained that investing in campus infrastructure is essential to strengthening Nimba University's academic standing and improving students' living and learning conditions.

Meanwhile, the former minister's concerns have renewed attention to the need for university authorities to match growing enrollment with adequate infrastructure and essential campus services.