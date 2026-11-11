Liberia: 106 Criminal Cases Flood Bong Court

-Murder, Drugs and Armed Robbery Dominate Docket

Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga is preparing to hear 106 criminal cases during its November 2026 Term of Court, with murder, drug-related offenses, armed robbery and aggravated assault featuring prominently on the docket.

According to a criminal docket summary presented by Circuit Court Clerk Gershom Dolo Sr., drug-related offenses account for 24 cases involving alleged unlicensed possession, sale and administration of controlled substances.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Murder accounts for 18 cases, while armed robbery represents 14 cases, reflecting the number of serious criminal matters awaiting judicial proceedings in the county.

The docket also lists 32 cases involving aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit murder and criminal conspiracy, making them the largest combined category of offenses before the court.

Additionally, nine cases involve burglary and theft, while two concern human trafficking.

Other cases include theft of property, forgery, criminal conspiracy, illicit mining and economic sabotage involving alleged fraud on internal revenue.

The court is also expected to consider a case involving kidnapping and criminal attempt to commit murder.

The volume of cases highlights the workload facing Bong County's judicial system as prosecutors, defense lawyers and judicial authorities prepare for the November term.

The proceedings are expected to test the court's capacity to handle criminal matters promptly while ensuring due process and protecting the rights of defendants and victims.

Meanwhile, all charges remain allegations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction.