Liberia: Maryland Residents Demand Permanent Bridge

-Warn of Safety Risks as Deteriorating Structure Disrupts Transportation

More than 600 residents of Yoopedi Community in Harper District, Maryland County, are appealing for urgent government intervention to replace a deteriorating wooden bridge that serves as their only access to the main road.

Residents say the weakened structure has become increasingly dangerous, preventing vehicles from crossing and forcing commercial motorcyclists to dismount and push their motorcycles across.

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Speaking during a community visit on Friday, November 6, Yoopedi Community Chief Othello S. Freeman said residents have been contributing money to purchase wooden planks and other materials for temporary repairs, but the bridge continues to deteriorate.

"We have been contributing among ourselves to buy planks and sticks to maintain this bridge because we cannot allow the community to be completely cut off," Freeman said.

He warned that the deteriorating structure poses serious risks to women, children and other residents who depend on the crossing for daily activities.

"The wood we are using is now rotting, and the situation is becoming more dangerous every day," he added.

Freeman alleged that several residents have fallen from the bridge, including a man who reportedly died following an accident at the crossing. The reported death could not be independently verified.

According to him, the bridge's condition has severely affected transportation, trade and access to essential services, particularly for residents transporting agricultural produce to nearby markets.

He disclosed that the bridge was originally constructed through an intervention by Caritas Cape Palmas, with support from Caritas Germany through the Diocese of Limburg.

However, Freeman said the community had anticipated a concrete bridge but instead received a wooden structure that has since deteriorated.

He claimed that previous appeals to former Maryland County Superintendents George A. Prowd and Henry Cole, as well as Harper District Representative P. Mike Jurry, have yet to produce a permanent solution.

Freeman said residents can no longer afford repeated temporary repairs and are seeking a durable bridge capable of accommodating vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians.

He appealed to the Maryland County administration, Ministry of Public Works, county legislative delegation and humanitarian organizations to intervene before further accidents occur.

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The community chief emphasized that constructing a permanent bridge would restore safe transportation, improve access to markets and essential services, and reduce the risks facing residents.