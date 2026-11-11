Liberia: Nimba Judge Warns Against Judicial Corruption

-Says Judicial Independence Does Not Mean Immunity from Accountability

The Resident Judge of the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court in Nimba County, Pape Suah, has warned judicial officers against corruption, bribery and favoritism, stressing that judicial independence must not be mistaken for immunity from accountability.

Delivering his opening charge for the November 2026 Term of Court in Sanniquellie, Judge Suah emphasized that judicial authority is a public trust that must be exercised with integrity, fairness and professionalism.

He reminded judges, magistrates and other judicial personnel that accountability requires strict adherence to the Constitution, statutory laws and court procedures, including the timely disposition of cases.

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According to him, judicial officers must demonstrate impartiality in their dealings with litigants, lawyers, witnesses and jurors while ensuring that court decisions are supported by law and evidence.

Judge Suah cautioned that no judicial officer should solicit, accept or entertain improper benefits in exchange for performing or neglecting official duties.

He stressed that judicial independence does not place judges above the law, noting that their decisions remain subject to lawful appellate review and correction.

The Resident Judge further warned that corruption, abuse of judicial discretion and unnecessary delays in court proceedings undermine public confidence in the justice system.

He urged lawyers, prosecutors, defendants, litigants and court personnel to respect judicial processes and contribute to the effective administration of justice.

Suah maintained that the credibility of the Judiciary depends not only on the legality of court decisions but also on the honesty, transparency and conduct of judicial officers.

Meanwhile, Judge Suah commended Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr. for facilitating the installation of Starlink internet services and a solar power system at the Eighth Judicial Circuit Court.

He said the improvements would provide reliable electricity, strengthen internet connectivity and enhance administrative operations at the courthouse.

According to him, the facilities will help address longstanding power and communication challenges while creating a more conducive working environment for judicial personnel.

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Judge Suah expressed appreciation for the intervention and called for continued support to improve judicial infrastructure and service delivery.

He concluded by reminding judicial officers that judicial independence must always be accompanied by integrity, responsibility and accountability to the public.