Liberia: Bong Judge Demands Fair Trials, Judicial Transparency

-Warns Against Bias, Corruption and Delays in Court Proceedings

Newly assigned Ninth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Nelson T. Tokpa has called on judicial officials to uphold transparency, impartiality and fair trials, warning that public confidence in Liberia's justice system depends on the equal application of the law.

Judge Tokpa made the call on Monday, November 9, while delivering his opening charge for the November 2026 Term of Court in Gbarnga, Bong County, under the theme, "The Importance of Transparency and Fair Proceedings in Court Trials."

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Addressing judges, prosecutors, defense lawyers and other judicial actors, Tokpa emphasized that justice must be administered without discrimination, prejudice or favoritism, regardless of an individual's social status, nationality, gender or economic background.

He stressed that court proceedings should generally remain open to the public and media to promote accountability and strengthen confidence in the judiciary.

According to him, public access to court documents, judgments and decisions is essential to ensuring transparency and preventing corruption, misconduct and judicial bias.

"All individuals, regardless of status and color, should be treated equally in the eyes of the law, guaranteeing fairness and justice for all," Tokpa emphasized.

The judge also reminded prosecutors and defense lawyers that accused persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty, stressing that the burden of establishing guilt rests with the prosecution.

He underscored defendants' rights to legal representation and adequate opportunities to present their defense.

Tokpa further expressed concern over prolonged court proceedings, warning that unnecessary delays impose financial, emotional and social hardships on litigants.

He urged judicial authorities to ensure timely hearings and decisions while maintaining fairness and due process.

Meanwhile, Judge Tokpa commended the Government of Liberia and the Judiciary, headed by Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay Sr., for improvements at the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court.

He disclosed that the courthouse has benefited from solar power installations, Wi-Fi connectivity and air-conditioning systems in nearly every office, improving working conditions for judicial personnel.

Tokpa assured that the facilities would be properly maintained and used for their intended purposes while calling for continued government support to strengthen judicial operations nationwide.

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The November Term opening ceremony brought together judicial officials, legal practitioners and other stakeholders as the court commenced proceedings.