Ghana: Nation's Border Monitoring Faces Major Gaps · Only 12 of 48 Crossing Points Capture Migrant Data Electronically - Minister

10 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Enoch NTIAMOAH SIAW

Thirty-six out of Ghana's 48 legitimate border crossing points are not covered by electronic systems for capturing migrant data.

Only 12 crossing points currently have electronic data-capture support, with six supported by a system provided by the United States government and six others supported by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, who disclosed this, said the situation had left significant gaps in the country's migration data, with implications for border security, migration management and national planning.

Addressing the official launch of the IOM Ghana Strategic Plan 2026-2028 in Accra yesterday, Mr Muntaka said the government was exploring locally developed solutions to expand electronic data collection across the remaining crossing points.Read More.

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