West Africa: Ghana Navy Intercepts 2 Boats Carrying 117 Sacks of Suspected Narcotics At Ada

The Ghana Navy has intercepted two wooden boats transporting 117 sacks of substances suspected to be Indian hemp at the Ada Estuary, with the consignment estimated to weigh 4.7 tonnes and valued at more than US$1 million.

The substances, comprising dried leaves packaged in more than 80 parcels per sack, were intercepted during an intelligence-led operation by the Navy's Riverine Command.

According to information published on the Ghana Navy's official website and cited by the Ghanaian Times, the interception occurred on Thursday, November 5, 2026, when naval personnel pursuing the boats forced the suspects to abandon their vessels and cargo before fleeing the scene.

Preliminary intelligence suggested that the substances were being transported out of the country.

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The Navy explained that its riverine detachment had been deployed to strengthen security along the Volta Lake and surrounding communities, particularly to prevent illicit activities.

The Director of Naval Operations at the Naval Headquarters, Naval Captain Festus Osei Brobbey, emphasised the importance of sustained surveillance and intelligence gathering in tackling criminal activities.

He also commended community members for their support in providing timely information to security agencies.

The District Chief Executive for Ada East and Chairman of the District Security Committee (DISEC), Mr Kenneth Kofi Kabu Kanor, commended the Ghana Navy and its collaborating agencies for the successful operation.

He cautioned residents against allowing the Volta Lake to be used as a transit route for illicit drugs and urged them to report suspicious activities to the appropriate authorities.

Mr Kanor further assured the Navy of the Assembly's support for security operations in the district and appealed to relevant ministries and agencies to provide the necessary logistical assistance to strengthen security efforts.

The Ghana Navy reaffirmed its commitment to intensifying maritime and riverine security operations to combat drug trafficking and safeguard the country's territorial waters and inland waterways.