Ghana: JUSAG Strike Paralyses Court proceedings Nationwide

Court proceedings across the country remained suspended on Monday, eight days into an indefinite strike by members of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) over salary adjustments.

The industrial action has stalled criminal and civil cases, leaving litigants, lawyers and other court users stranded.

When the strike was declared on November 2, many court users were unaware of the action. However, a visit by The Ghanaian Times to the Kaneshie District Court in Accra on Monday revealed its impact, with only a handful of litigants and lawyers at the premises.

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Ebo appealed to the government to address the concerns of JUSAG to enable its members to return to work.

One of them, Mr Faisal Abubakar, a journalist, said he was due to appear in court over a defamation suit brought against him and his newspaper but was disappointed that proceedings could not take place.

His counsel, Mr Emmanuel Ebo, appealed to the government to address the concerns of JUSAG to enable its members to return to work.

At the Accra Circuit Court, two persons standing trial for trespassing on land said their case was scheduled for judgment on Monday.

One of them, who declined to be named, said he had been losing sleep over the uncertainty surrounding the case and had come to court hoping for a favourable judgment, only to learn that the strike was still in force.

In a statement signed by its Secretary, Mr Abdulai Yakubu, on Sunday, JUSAG said engagements with the Judicial Service Management and the government had failed to produce an agreement.

It said its final demands were submitted to the government on Thursday, November 5, but as of 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, it had received no official response.

The association said the strike would continue indefinitely until its demands were met, directing all staff, including those at the Supreme Court, to stay away from work.

It said members could not resume their duties until their concerns were addressed and they were satisfied with the outcome.

FROM TEMA, KEN AFEDZI REPORTS that court activities at Tema also remained paralysed on Monday as the strike continued.

When The Ghanaian Times visited the court premises at about 10 a.m., all entrances were locked, with no lawyers, litigants, court officials or security personnel in sight.

The normally busy premises were deserted, highlighting the disruption to judicial and administrative activities.

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The absence of personnel also prevented the newspaper from obtaining an immediate official comment on the situation or measures to address the concerns of affected court users.