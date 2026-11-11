Ghana: VAG Marks Remembrance Day On Nov 11

The Veterans Administration, Ghana (VAG), will on November 11, 2026, hold a Remembrance Day religious service at the Osu War Cemetery in Accra to honour men and women who died in the service of their country and humanity.

The ceremony will be held under the auspices of President John Dramani Mahama and bring together traditional rulers, heads of the security services, members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, veterans, school children and families of fallen heroes.

The annual observance is dedicated to remembering soldiers who lost their lives during the two World Wars and other military engagements in the cause of peace and security.

It will also provide an opportunity for the nation to reflect on the sacrifices of fallen heroes, recognise the contributions of veterans to national development and renew its commitment to peace, unity, freedom and international cooperation.

In a statement issued in Accra on Tuesday signed by the Public Relations Officer, Ex-Warrant Officer Class One, Segbefia Bright on behalf of Executive Director, the VAG called on the general public to participate in the observance and join in paying tribute to the courage, patriotism and selflessness of the fallen heroes.

The Administration said the event was an important national occasion for honouring those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of their country and humanity.