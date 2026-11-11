Ghana: Esiama Chiefs Commend Adamus Resources for Supporting Shs

Traditional leaders at Esiama in the Western Region have commended the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Adamus Resources Limited, a subsidiary of Nguvu Mining Company Limited, Madam Angela Dialla Attieh, for donating educational and other essential items to the Esiama Senior High Technical School.

The items, presented on Saturday, included 200 tables and chairs, 150 pairs of sports shoes and 350 sanitary pads to support teaching and learning and the welfare of students.

The commendation was made during a familiarisation visit to the school by a delegation of chiefs and elders from the community, led by the Divisional Chief of Esiama, Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III, a week after the climax of the annual Kundum Festival.

The Development Chief (Nkosuohene) of Esiama and Board Chairman of the Tema Shipyard and Dry Dock Company, Dr George Sipa Yankey, thanked Adamus Resources for the intervention, saying the donation would improve the teaching and learning environment.

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Dr Yankey, a former Minister of Health, however, expressed concern about the absence of a well-equipped science laboratory, which he said was essential to effective science education.

He stated that the school needed urgent infrastructural improvements to enhance academic work and assured the management of his commitment to advocating further development support for the institution.

For his part, Nana Ainoo Kwagyan III said the increasing student population had created the need for additional infrastructure, including classroom blocks, dormitories and accommodation for teachers.

He assured the school authorities that he would continue to pursue development projects to improve teaching and learning.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Francis Amissah, who conducted the delegation round the facility, commended the chiefs and elders for their continued support for the institution.