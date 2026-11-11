Ghana: 2nd GA Municipal Games Slated for Nov 27-28

The Nkoo Bright Future Limited, a non-profit organisation, is set to host the second edition of the Ga West versus Ga Central Municipality games subbed "Who is who? Season 2.

Speaking to The Times Sports, yesterday, Mr Nkoo Joseph, the Director of the organisation said the two-day event would kick-start on Friday, November 27.

Set for the Sims International School, Ablekuma Newtown, the first day of the games would feature an inter-schools festival with a rich line-up of events including a quiz competition, dance completion, singing, cultural display and cadet display.

Day 2 activities will follow on November 28 at the Assemblies of God Education Centre Park, Ablekumah, Abeaku, and expected to feature an inter-community football gala competition.

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The fixtures would have staff of Ga West Municipal Assembly face-off with their colleagues from Ga East Municipal Assembly; Abease XI against Newtown XI and other matches consisting of six teams from other communities.

According to Mr Joseph, there would be a free health screening exercise on both days.

The two-day event, he disclosed, would attract high-profile personalities including the Ministers of Sports and Recreation (MoSR) and Education, Mr Kofi Adams and Haruna Iddrisu, respectively, Ms Linda Ohenewaa Amerley Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister and Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, a former Minister of Education.

Also expected to be in attendance are Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku; Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum, Black Starlets Head Coach, George Afriyie, a football administrator and Andre Ayew, a former skipper of the national football team, Black Stars.

Others include Mr Sedem Afenyo, MP, Amasaman; Mr John Desmond Sowah Nai, Municipal Chief Executive, Ga West; Emmanuel Addotey Allotey, MCDE, Ga Central and Emmanuel Tobbin, MP, Anya Sowutuom, among others.