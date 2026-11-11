South Africa: Step Into Possibility - Woolworths Rethinks How It Gives to Education

Eight out of ten Grade 4 learners in South Africa could not read for meaning in any language, according to the 2021 Progress in International Reading Literacy Study.

That learning gap does not start in Grade 4. It begins in the first five years of life, in under-resourced early childhood development (ECD) centres that cannot give children the strong start they deserve. It can even be deepened by school shoes that pinch little toes and by the long dirt road a young learner walks to school barefoot, feeling every stone. Their confidence and dreams shrink.

In line with Sustainable Development Goal 4 on inclusive and equitable quality education for all, Woolworths is increasing its contribution towards quality basic education.

It is starting with strengthening early childhood development, by improving the facilities and practitioner training at ECD centres and funding a three-year Teacher Development Programme in Mpumalanga that helps Foundation Phase teachers build children's ability to read and write with meaning. Woolworths will also donate thousands of pairs of school shoes to primary school learners, each measured to fit, for the start of the 2027 school year, so more children walk through the school gate with the courage and dignity to Step into Possibility.

We speak to Zinzi Mgolodela, Woolworths Director of Corporate Social Justice, about what it means to give with dignity.

Why is Woolworths stepping up in...