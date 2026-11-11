South Africa: What to Check Before the Next Hailstorm Hits Our Roads

A hailstorm can develop quickly and leave a trail of damaged vehicles behind. In just a few minutes, hail can crack windscreens, damage mirrors and leave dents across a vehicle's roof, bonnet and doors.

For South African motorists, particularly across the Highveld where summer thunderstorms are common, hail is a risk worth planning for. While the storm itself may pass quickly, the repair costs can be significant. That's why it's important to understand exactly what your insurance covers before storm season arrives.

Hail damage also highlights an important insurance lesson: not all comprehensive car insurance policies offer the same benefits. Understanding the details of your cover can help you avoid unexpected surprises when it's time to claim.

Does car insurance cover hail damage in South Africa?

The answer depends on the type of car insurance you have.

In most cases, hail damage to your vehicle is covered under comprehensive car insurance. If you have third-party only cover, or third-party, fire and theft insurance, damage caused by hail to your vehicle is generally not covered.

This distinction is important because hail damage can be costly to repair. Even a short storm can result in multiple repair points across a vehicle, while larger hailstones can crack or shatter glass.

Before storm season begins, it's worth checking what type of policy you have and whether hail damage forms part of your cover.

What does comprehensive...