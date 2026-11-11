Cote d'Ivoire: Nsia Banque Ci Net Income Down 27 Percent As of September 2026

NSIA Banque Côte d'Ivoire reported a 27% decline in net income, reaching 18.39 billion CFA francs as of the end of September 2026.

This result marks a decline from the 25.04 billion CFA francs reported the previous year. The ninth month of fiscal year 2026 contrasts with the 22% balance sheet growth posted in 2025, marking a departure from the positive momentum of previous fiscal years.

The bank deliberately chose to reduce its credit exposure and prudently set aside provisions for certain commitments. This strategy prioritizes asset quality over volume, accepting lower short-term profitability. Management attributes this trend to the contraction in outstanding loans and the decline in leasing revenue. The decline in net loans is due to the unwinding of one-time financing transactions.

Net banking income (NBI) fell by 5% to 73.51 billion CFA francs as of the end of September 2026. The net interest margin declined by 3%, and net fee and commission income fell by 9%. Net customer loans fell by 19% over the first nine months, reaching 1,472.56 billion CFA francs, a decrease of 346 billion CFA francs. Pre-tax income decreased by 28% to 20.01 billion CFA francs.

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This prudent risk management, including significant provisioning efforts, aims to strengthen asset quality. The selective lending policy and the decline in demand deposits resulted in a net loan-to-deposit ratio (LTD) of 73%. This ratio, which is lower than that of many competitors, provides the bank with a more comfortable liquidity buffer. This prudence is seen as a sign of financial strength.

For the latest quarter, NSIA Banque plans to ramp up the issuance of high-quality loans and continue diversifying its commission income. Managing risks and expenses remains a top priority. On the stock market, NSIA Banque CI shares have risen 53.39% over the past year but show a weakened technical picture in the short term. The RSI at 25.20 indicates an oversold zone, suggesting selling pressure.

Key Takeaways

The decline in NSIA Banque Côte d'Ivoire's net income as of the end of September 2026, while significant, must be viewed through the lens of a deliberate risk management strategy. The bank has prioritized asset quality over quantity, reducing its credit exposure and increasing its provisions. This approach, which has impacted net banking income and pre-tax earnings, is reflected in a significant contraction in net loans and a selective lending policy.

At the same time, the bank has seen its deposits decline, but its net loans-to-deposits (LTD) ratio of 73% indicates strengthened liquidity, positioning it favorably compared to other players in the WAEMU sector. This prudence, while affecting short-term profitability, signals strength to long-term investors, demonstrating the bank's ability to absorb potential shocks.

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Management is now aiming to revive the production of high-quality loans and diversify its commission income, while maintaining rigorous risk management. Despite a positive stock market performance over the past year (+53.39%), the stock shows a weakened technical picture in the short term, with the RSI in oversold territory, suggesting selling pressure that could precede a technical rebound.