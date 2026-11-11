Congo-Kinshasa: DRC-UAE Trade Agreement Takes Effect, Opens Market Access

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) entered into force on October 30, 2026. This agreement grants 6,000 Congolese products duty-free access to the Emirati market. The agreement was signed on February 2, 2026, in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of DRC President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The agreement's scope extends beyond goods to include services, investments, public procurement, digital commerce, and customs cooperation. This framework aims to open up new commercial opportunities for Congolese exporters. A separate memorandum from February 2026 also addresses mining investments, mineral traceability, and supply chain security; specific investment details are not yet available.

Bilateral trade between the two nations currently shows a significant imbalance. In 2023, DRC exports to the UAE reached $1.1 billion, while imports from the UAE totaled $3 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of nearly $2 billion for the DRC. This follows a similar trend in 2022, with Congolese imports at $2.1 billion compared to $1.4 billion in exports.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The agreement offers preferential market access, but its full potential depends on the DRC's ability to export higher-value-added products. The DRC possesses vast mineral resources, including copper, cobalt, gold, tin, tantalum, and tungsten. It accounts for over 70% of global cobalt production and is Africa's leading copper producer, making these resources vital for strategic value chains.

For Kinshasa, the challenge is to turn new trade opportunities into avenues for increased local processing. This requires strengthening industrial capacity, developing logistical infrastructure, and fostering activities that transform natural resources into higher-value-added products. Such a shift would diversify export revenues, support industrial employment, and increase Congolese companies' participation in global value chains. The UAE also aims to strengthen its role as a distribution hub for Congolese minerals and agricultural products, supported by projects such as the deep-water port of Banana.

Key Takeaways

The new trade agreement, while offering preferential access for Congolese products, highlights a significant structural challenge for the Democratic Republic of Congo: its reliance on exporting raw or minimally processed minerals. This practice generates revenue but prevents the country from fully capturing the value created during industrial transformation and refining. Preferential market access alone is insufficient to address this fundamental weakness, underscoring the need for Kinshasa to develop local processing capabilities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business Trade Congo-Kinshasa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, the agreement is not solely beneficial to the DRC; it also grants Emirati companies expanded access to the Congolese market for various products, including vehicles, machinery, electronic equipment, and construction materials. Beyond direct trade, both nations are keen to develop infrastructure to facilitate trade. The UAE, in particular, seeks to strengthen its position as a distribution hub for Congolese minerals and agricultural products, as evidenced by its involvement in logistical projects such as the deep-water port of Banana and activities at the port of Matadi.

However, financing for these crucial infrastructure developments is not automatically linked to the trade agreement itself. Additionally, while a separate memorandum on mining investments is significant, it lacks specific details regarding expected investment amounts or any general obligation for local processing, leaving key questions about its implementation unanswered.