Sudan: South Darfur Civilians Face 'Dire Conditions, Suffering Beyond Endurance'

Mershing, South Darfur — Mershing locality in South Darfur, Sudan is facing worsening humanitarian and economic conditions following a sharp decline in agricultural production, driven by insufficient rainfall, shrinking cultivated areas, and encroachments on farmland. The local executive director warns that the near-total failure of the summer harvest is threatening residents' livelihoods, as families move towards displacement areas in search of assistance. Meanwhile, local authorities are appealing for urgent humanitarian support and working to expand health, water, and education services.

The executive director of Mershing locality in South Darfur, Oqba Abdel Hamid, says the summer agricultural season this year has suffered a sharp decline because of insufficient rainfall and a reduction in cultivated areas, as well as encroachments on farmland. He warns that this will have serious consequences for residents' living conditions in the coming period.

In an interview with Radio Dabanga, Abdel Hamid explains that Mershing is an agricultural locality whose economy depends on both summer and winter crops, as well as gardens and fruit and vegetable orchards. However, production during the current summer season has been extremely limited, after many farmers abandoned cultivation while others moved to different areas in search of better conditions.

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He estimates that only between 40 and 50 per cent of the farmers who normally cultivate their land each year entered this year's agricultural season. Of those who began planting, only a limited proportion managed to cultivate their land and produce crops, estimated at around 20 per cent.

The local official attributes the decline in agricultural activity to insufficient rainfall and economic difficulties, as well as farmers' fears of repeated encroachments on agricultural land by herders. He says these factors have driven some residents to abandon farming or move elsewhere.

He adds that these circumstances have had a direct impact on the harvest, which he describes as virtually non-existent during the current summer season, at a time when residents' needs for food and humanitarian assistance are increasing.

Families moving towards Tawila

In a related development, Abdel Hamid reports that families from the locality have been moving towards displacement areas, particularly Tawila and Shangil Tobaya. He notes that some families have been influenced by what he describes as misleading campaigns promoting the availability of humanitarian assistance in other areas.

He says intermediaries and brokers have been persuading residents to leave by promising them financial and food assistance immediately upon arrival, alongside information circulated by relatives and acquaintances who had previously been displaced to those areas.

Abdel Hamid estimates that between 30 and 40 families have travelled to Tawila recently. He also points out that earlier movements towards Shangil Tobaya resulted in large numbers of families returning after discovering that conditions there did not match the expectations created before their departure.

The executive director criticises intermediaries for exploiting residents' needs, saying some families incur substantial travel expenses only to find that the conditions and assistance promised to them are unavailable upon arrival.

He adds that the poorest and most vulnerable families are not necessarily those leaving. Some of the families who have departed had sufficient financial resources to cover transport costs, which he says can reach SDG 100,000 per passenger.

"If a family consists of 10 people, the head of the household has to pay one million pounds. This is a substantial amount that could instead help the family meet its needs without having to leave, only to find that what is being promoted there is not available," he says.

Abdel Hamid rejects allegations that the local administration is obstructing humanitarian organisations or preventing them from reaching residents. He insists that the local authorities are working with organisations and contacting them to secure assistance and services.

Appeals for urgent humanitarian intervention

Abdel Hamid says the locality began engaging with humanitarian organisations and relevant authorities about two weeks ago to secure urgent interventions, amid declining agricultural production and growing needs among residents.

He explains that a delegation comprising representatives of displaced people and newly displaced families, native administration leaders, community elders, young people, students, and women held meetings with relevant authorities at state level to present the locality's needs, particularly in food and essential services.

He says one organisation informed them that a programme was being prepared to conduct a new assessment of affected and vulnerable households across the localities, in order to identify beneficiaries of food and other material assistance. The assessment has already begun in other localities and is expected to include Mershing.

The local administration is awaiting completion of the procedures agreed with the organisations before following up on the implementation of the interventions needed by families in the coming period.

Expansion of health services

On healthcare, Abdel Hamid announces that the number of functioning health centres in the locality has increased from four to eight. They are administered through the Ministry of Health, alongside centres providing child nutrition services.

He explains that the local administration is working to develop health centres at the headquarters of administrative units and convert them into rural hospitals, completing arrangements for operating theatres and waiting rooms and providing the necessary medical equipment and supplies.

He adds that the locality has received medicines for emergency cases, children, and malaria. Training programmes for healthcare workers are also under way in cooperation with the Ministry of Health, humanitarian organisations, the Red Crescent, the Red Cross, and the Academy of Health Sciences. The programmes cover midwives, nurses, paramedics, and health assistants.

He says the locality has also been allocated an ambulance, while work is under way to establish an emergency and trauma hospital in Manawashi.

Abdel Hamid explains that Manawashi was selected because of its location along one of the main roads and its potential to serve a wide geographical area. He confirms that the project is being developed in partnership with humanitarian organisations working in the health sector.

On veterinary services, Abdel Hamid announces the arrival of 5,000 doses of animal vaccines as part of efforts to protect livestock from disease. The locality is seeking to expand vaccination coverage to between 50,000 and 100,000 head of livestock.

He says concerns about the spread of animal diseases in neighbouring countries make vaccination programmes a priority for protecting livestock, on which residents depend for their livelihoods.

Repairing water pumps and switching to solar power

On water supplies, Abdel Hamid says the local administration has begun repairing a large number of hand pumps. More than 70 pumps have undergone maintenance, work is under way on more than 20 others, and a further 12 are included in a comprehensive maintenance programme.

He adds that the locality has secured funding to convert the Abu Hamra water station to solar power, as part of a broader plan to switch several water stations to alternative energy sources.

He says interventions are being directed towards those areas most in need and those experiencing water shortages, while efforts are under way to extend coverage to places without adequate water sources.

In the same context, he announces that a partnership has been signed with organisations to raise the dam in the Wadi Halib area, with the aim of improving water storage over longer periods. This is intended to benefit farmers and owners of gardens and vegetable orchards, while providing water for residents and livestock during the summer months.

He points out that the existing dam in Wadi Abor has produced positive results.

Schools reopen and education receives support

In the education sector, Abdel Hamid reports that 43 of the locality's 64 schools have reopened, covering primary, intermediate, and secondary education. He says the schools that have resumed operations have teaching staff in place.

He adds that arrangements for paying teachers' salaries have been completed, following an initial period in which payments were made as a grant. The local administration expects regular salary payments to begin in the coming period.

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He points out that further assistance is needed from humanitarian organisations and the wider community, including school meals, textbooks, exercise books, chalk, blackboards, and classroom furniture. Support is also needed for teachers and young people working in emergency response and humanitarian relief rooms.

Reconciliation efforts and reopening trade routes

On social cohesion, the executive director says the local administration is working with the organisation Concordis, community leaders, native administrations, and young people to implement reconciliation initiatives, strengthen peaceful coexistence, and reopen roads and commercial streets.

He explains that these efforts have included conferences and visits to several areas of the state, including Nitega and Mershing, with activities extending to other locations. Native administration leaders, young people, and security agencies have participated in efforts to rebuild social relations and facilitate commercial movement.

The locality has also established community and youth committees in several areas, including Mershing, Manawashi, Doma, Jurf, Yara, Haluf, El Shadida, El Duqi, El Ban Jadeed, El Qardud, Umm El Qura, and Abu Hamra.

He says a social peace conference was held in Abu Hamra last week and achieved positive results.

On security, Abdel Hamid describes the situation in the locality as stable, saying the security agencies and formations present are working to maintain order. He acknowledges some isolated incidents of insecurity but says they have not reached widespread levels.

He confirms that commercial and community activities, as well as sporting events, are continuing in the locality. However, he stresses that despite ongoing efforts, residents' needs require wider intervention from the government and humanitarian organisations, particularly in food, water, healthcare, and education.

Mershing locality continues to face overlapping challenges, including declining agricultural production, growing humanitarian needs, and shortages of services in some areas, making food assistance and improvements to essential services among the most pressing priorities in the coming period.