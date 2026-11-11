Africa: Sudanese Dialogue Preparatory Committee Delegation Meets AU Chairperson Ndayishimiye

11 November 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Bujumbura, (SUNA) - A delegation from the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Preparatory Committee, headed by Dr. Nabil Adeeb, arrived in the Burundian capital, Bujumbura, on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the delegation met with Burundi's President and current Chairperson of the African Union, Évariste Ndayishimiye.

Ndayishimiye affirmed his support for the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue, calling on all political and community forces to engage in the process. He noted that the Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue was the best way to achieve peace.

He also underscored the importance of initiatives on the scene, stressing that they do not conflict with the Sudanese dialogue, which serves as an inclusive platform for all. He urged everyone to support it in order to reach a national consensus that would end the war and lead to democratic transition.

The visit comes in response to an invitation extended by the Burundian President to the committee to visit Burundi to exchange views and consult on the future of the political process led by the committee, in support of regional and international efforts to promote a Sudanese-owned dialogue.

Read the original article on SNA.

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