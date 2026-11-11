Sudan: Prime Minister Meets WFP Executive Director

11 November 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, (SUNA) - Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris met on Tuesday at his office with World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Luke J. Lindberg and his accompanying delegation, in the presence of Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid.

In a press statement, the WFP Executive Director expressed his appreciation to the Government of Sudan for the warm reception during his first visit to the country in his capacity as Executive Director of the World Food Programme. He noted that during the visit, he had held what he described as fruitful meetings with the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Agriculture and Irrigation.

The WFP Executive Director said the programme had maintained a long-standing partnership with Sudan, expressing his hope that the partnership between the Government of Sudan and the World Food Programme would continue, particularly in the agricultural sector.

Read the original article on SNA.

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