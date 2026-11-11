Africa: AU President Pledges Support for Sudanese Dialogue, Efforts to Persuade Parties to Participate

Bujumbura, (SUNA) - Head of the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Preparatory Committee delegation, Nabil Adeeb, announced that Burundi's President and current Chairperson of the African Union, Évariste Ndayishimiye, had affirmed his support for the Sudanese dialogue and pledged to make efforts to persuade the Sudanese parties to participate in it. He also pledged to support the committee in its preparatory arrangements and provide logistical assistance.

Speaking to the press following the committee delegation's meeting with the Burundian President at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Bujumbura, on Tuesday, Adeeb said the delegation had requested Burundi's support for preparations for the dialogue and the provision of logistical requirements. He noted that Ndayishimiye had agreed to the request and affirmed his support for the initiative.

He added that the Burundian President and AU Chairperson had expressed his readiness to engage with the Sudanese parties and persuade them to participate in the dialogue, noting that further meetings would be held in the coming period.

Adeeb stressed that the dialogue should be owned by the Sudanese people and that the process should take place without interference from any external power, ensuring that national actors assume responsibility for reaching a settlement to the crisis.

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In addition to Adeeb, the committee delegation included Osman Mirghani Abdullah, Abdulaziz Baraka Sakin, Ibrahim Ahmed Ibrahim, Youssef Abdullah, Jamila Al-Jumaiabi and Amira Issa.

The visit comes as part of the efforts of the Sudanese-Sudanese Dialogue Preparatory Committee, which launched its initiative on August 30, 2026, with the participation of 19 national figures, with the aim of creating favourable conditions for a Sudanese-led dialogue to help end the war and achieve consensus.

The African Union Commission welcomed the initiative on August 31 and called for broader consultations involving civil, political and community forces, while emphasizing the unity of Sudan and its national institutions, with a view to achieving "a united and independent Sudan governed by legitimate civilian institutions."

Direct engagement with the Burundian leadership dates back to October 13, when Burundi's Ambassador to Khartoum, Omar Ntzimbembere, delivered an official invitation from his country's President and African Union Chairperson, Évariste Ndayishimiye, to the committee delegation to visit Burundi.