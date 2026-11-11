Liberia: Chinese Ambassador Visits Liberia Immigration Service, Pledges Stronger Diplomatic and Immigration Cooperation

MONROVIA, LIBERIA -Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Yin Chengwu, has reaffirmed his country's commitment to strengthening diplomatic engagement and institutional cooperation with the Government of Liberia, particularly in matters relating to immigration administration and the welfare of Chinese nationals residing in the country.

Ambassador Chengwu made the commitment on Monday, November 9, 2026, when he, accompanied by members of his delegation, paid a courtesy visit to authorities of the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) at the Service's headquarters in Mamba Point, Monrovia.

The visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral engagement between the Republic of Liberia and the People's Republic of China, with particular emphasis on immigration-related concerns affecting Chinese citizens living and conducting business in Liberia.

Speaking during the meeting, Ambassador Chengwu highlighted the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic communication and cooperation between the Chinese Embassy and the Liberia Immigration Service. He emphasized the need for continued engagement between both institutions to address immigration concerns, improve coordination, and promote a better understanding of immigration regulations governing foreign nationals in Liberia.

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The Chinese Ambassador further expressed his commitment to fostering a stronger working relationship with the LIS, noting the importance of collaboration in addressing issues that may arise involving Chinese nationals within Liberia's immigration jurisdiction.

His visit is seen as part of ongoing diplomatic engagement aimed at promoting mutual understanding, institutional collaboration, and effective communication between the two countries' relevant authorities.

For their part, the Deputy Commissioner General for Administration of the Liberia Immigration Service, Hon. Nelsco Aleo Wolo, alongside Atty. N. Dickson R. Tamba, welcomed the Chinese Ambassador and his delegation and reaffirmed the Service's readiness to work closely with the Chinese Embassy in addressing immigration-related concerns.

The LIS officials assured the delegation of the Service's commitment to carrying out its statutory responsibilities while ensuring that concerns involving foreign nationals, particularly Chinese citizens residing in Liberia, receive the appropriate institutional attention.

They also emphasized the importance of sustained cooperation between the two institutions, noting that effective diplomatic engagement and communication remain essential to addressing immigration matters and strengthening institutional relationships.

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The meeting provided an opportunity for both parties to discuss areas of mutual interest and reaffirm their willingness to maintain an open channel of communication on matters relating to immigration administration and bilateral cooperation.

The engagement underscores the importance of collaboration between diplomatic missions and national immigration authorities in promoting compliance with immigration laws, addressing concerns involving foreign residents, and strengthening relations between countries.

The Liberia Immigration Service continues to engage relevant diplomatic missions and international partners as part of its institutional responsibility to enforce Liberia's immigration laws and facilitate appropriate cooperation on immigration-related matters.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening diplomatic communication, institutional collaboration, and the working relationship between the Liberia Immigration Service and the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Liberia.