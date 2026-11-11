Rwanda: PM Nsengiyumva in Türkiye for UN Climate Summit

Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva arrived in Antalya, Türkiye, on Tuesday, November 10, where he will represent President Paul Kagame at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31).

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The 12-day summit, which started from November 9 running until 20, brought together heads of state and government, business leaders, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to discuss global action against climate change.

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The conference will also feature a World Leaders' Summit on November 11 and 12.

COP stands for Conference of the Parties, referring to countries that are party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), an international treaty adopted in 1992. The annual meetings have been held since 1995 and provide a platform for countries to negotiate agreements and advance cooperation on climate action.

One of the major outcomes of these conferences was the 2015 Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

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At this year's summit, countries will discuss ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, adapt to climate impacts such as floods and droughts, finance climate action in developing countries and support a fair transition away from fossil fuels.

The discussions are intended to strengthen international cooperation in responding to climate change, which affects economies and communities worldwide. Rising temperatures, stronger storms, prolonged droughts and rising sea levels are threatening livelihoods, food production, health and infrastructure.

Previous climate negotiations have helped lower projections of future global warming from more than four degrees Celsius to 2.6 degrees. However, countries are under pressure to take faster and more ambitious action to reduce emissions and protect people and economies from worsening climate impacts.

For Rwanda, COP31 provides an opportunity to push for greater access to climate finance, particularly funding to help developing countries adapt to climate impacts.

The country will advocate for a clear roadmap to deliver the $300 billion in annual climate finance promised to developing countries by 2035. It will also push for a greater share of international public climate finance to support adaptation efforts.

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Such resources remain important for Rwanda's efforts to protect communities and infrastructure from floods, droughts and other extreme weather events.

Rwanda will also seek progress on the implementation of global adaptation targets, including support to measure how countries are building resilience. Other priorities include strengthening its participation in carbon markets, accessing support for climate-related losses and damage, and promoting technology transfer and capacity-building to support the transition to cleaner energy.

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These priorities reflect wider concerns across Africa, where countries face serious climate risks despite contributing relatively little to historical global greenhouse gas emissions.

Limited financial resources and growing debt burdens further constrain many African countries' ability to respond. They are therefore seeking more accessible climate finance, greater support for adaptation and funding arrangements that do not add to unsustainable debt.

COP31 gives African countries a platform to advance these priorities in international negotiations and press for commitments that translate into practical support.