Rwanda: 18 Districts Set for New Mayors As Council Race Heats Up

Eighteen of Rwanda's 27 districts outside Kigali are set to get new mayors this month, with their current heads absent from candidate lists as the race for District Council seats gathers pace.

Eight incumbent mayors are completing their second and final terms, while 10 other district heads, including an acting mayor, are not among those contesting the council seats required to compete for executive office.

The council elections will determine the pool from which mayors and vice mayors will be chosen on November 24, making them a decisive stage in the coming leadership transition.

Seven incumbent mayors, two acting mayors and 17 vice mayors, including one serving in an acting capacity, are seeking council seats.

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Winning a seat will keep their prospects of executive office alive, but they will still need the backing of fellow councillors.

ALSO READ: What to know ahead of district mayoral elections

Campaigns opened on November 7 and run until November 21, with voting for different categories of councillors taking place on separate dates.

Each district will have 17 councillors: eight elected to general seats, five to seats reserved for women, and four representatives of women, youth, persons with disabilities and the private sector.

Districts set for new mayors

The eight mayors completing two terms are Jerome Rutaburingoga of Gisagara, Ange Sebutege of Huye, Valens Habarurema of Ruhango, Jacqueline Kayitare of Muhanga, Richard Mutabazi of Bugesera, Radjab Mbonyumuvunyi of Rwamagana, Richard Gasana of Gatsibo and Antoinette Mukandayisenga of Nyabihu.

Mayoral terms last five years and are renewable once.

The other district heads absent from the candidate lists are Dr Sylvère Nahayo of Kamonyi, Patrick Kajyambere, acting mayor of Nyanza, Emmanuel Murwanashyaka of Nyaruguru, Hildebrand Niyomwungeri of Nyamagabe, Soline Mukamana of Burera, Emmanuel Nzabonimpa of Gicumbi, Claudien Nsengimana of Musanze, Judith Mukanyirigira of Rulindo, Christophe Nkusi of Ngororero and Dative Kayitesi of Rutsiro.

Incumbents seeking council seats

The seven mayors contesting council seats are Vestine Mukandayisenga of Gakenke, Prosper Mulindwa of Rubavu, Gerald Muzungu of Karongi, Narcisse Mupenzi of Nyamasheke, Phanuel Sindayiheba of Rusizi, Nathalie Niyonagira of Ngoma and Bruno Rangira of Kirehe.

They are joined by Fred Hategekimana, acting mayor of Kayonza, and Henry Kakooza, acting mayor of Nyagatare.

Among vice mayors, Northern Province candidates include Musanze's Clarisse Uwanyirigira and Theobald Kayiranga; Burera's Jean Baptiste Nshimyimana and Theophile Mwanangu; Gakenke's Marie Therese Uwamahoro; Rulindo's Theoneste Rugerinyange; and Gicumbi's Parfaite Uwera and Jean Marie Vianney Mbonyintwari.

Uwanyirigira, Nshimyimana, Rugerinyange and Uwera oversee economic development, while Kayiranga, Mwanangu, Uwamahoro and Mbonyintwari are responsible for social affairs.

In the Western Province, Emmanuel Uwizeyimana of Rutsiro is contesting alongside Alfred Habimana and Francine Mukakalisa of Rusizi.

Uwizeyimana and Habimana oversee economic development, while Mukakalisa handles social affairs.

ALSO READ: Elections: Here is the process to become a district mayor

Southern Province candidates include Thadde Habimana, vice mayor in charge of economic development in Nyamagabe, and Denise Dusabe, who oversees social affairs in Gisagara.

In the Eastern Province, candidates include Richards Kagabo Rwamunono of Rwamagana, Marie Gloriose Mukayiranga of Ngoma, Modeste Nzirabatinya of Kirehe and Jules Higiro, acting vice mayor of Kayonza.

Rwamunono and Nzirabatinya oversee economic development, while Mukayiranga is responsible for social affairs.

Women make up nearly half of candidates

Women account for 535 of the 1,167 candidates across the four provinces, representing 45.8 per cent. The figures include candidates for both general seats and those reserved for women.

The Southern Province has the highest proportion, with 168 women among 339 candidates, or 49.6 per cent. The Eastern Province follows with 148 women out of 318 candidates, representing 46.5 per cent.

The Northern Province has 109 women among 242 candidates, or 45 per cent, while the Western Province has 110 out of 268, or 41 per cent.

How the elections will unfold

District councillors are elected indirectly, by secret ballot, through electoral colleges constituted for the respective categories.

Voting for the five seats reserved for women will take place on November 17. The electoral college comprises Sector Council members and executive committees of the National Women's Council at sector and district levels.

The eight general councillors will be elected on November 21. Their electoral college includes Cell Council bureaus, Sector Councils and district executive committees of the National Women's Council, National Youth Council, National Council of Persons with Disabilities and Private Sector Federation.

The remaining four seats are held by the respective district coordinators representing women, youth, persons with disabilities and the private sector.

Once the councils are constituted, members will elect mayors and vice mayors from among themselves on November 24.

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Campaign rules

Guidelines released by the National Electoral Commission on November 6 allow candidates to campaign through the media and social media, using posters, approved photographs and other lawful materials.

On election day, each candidate may address the electoral college for up to five minutes at a time and venue designated by the commission.

Campaign materials may be displayed at designated locations on public buildings or on private buildings, vehicles and other property with the owners' consent, subject to instructions from district or sector authorities.

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They are prohibited at health facilities, schools, places of worship, courts and on electricity poles, except designated advertising poles permitted under applicable regulations.

Candidates are barred from campaigning on behalf of political parties or using national or party symbols on campaign materials.

Other prohibited conduct includes unlawful use of public property, insulting or defaming opponents, bribery, discrimination and divisionism. Violations may result in a warning or removal from the candidate list.