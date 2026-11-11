Nigeria: Keyamo Flag Off Kogi International Airport, Says Project Will Attract Investors, Boost Exports

Minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo has described the construction of the Kogi International Airport as a major step towards unlocking the state's economic potential, saying the project will place Zariagi on the global aviation map and open up new investment opportunities.

Keyamo stated this on Tuesday during the official flag-off of the airport project at Zariagi, Kogi State, alongside Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo.

The minister said the airport would serve as a catalyst for economic development by improving connectivity, facilitating trade and attracting businesses to the state.

He dismissed criticisms questioning the need for an international airport in Kogi, arguing that major infrastructure projects should sometimes come before the arrival of investors and large commercial establishments.

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According to him, waiting for international companies, luxury hotels and other businesses to establish operations in the state before constructing an airport could delay development indefinitely.

"If you are waiting for the best international companies to be here, the best international hotels to be here before you put an airport, you wait for the next one million years, it will not come.

"It is the airport that attracts these developments. The airport is the precursor. The airport is the forerunner. The airport is the indicator of development," he said.

Keyamo described the flag-off as a historic development that would give Zariagi international recognition within the aviation industry through the global airport identification and coding processes.

"What is happening here today, what the governor has done today, will resonate many, many years, centuries after today, 500 years from today.

"Do you understand the significance of what is happening here today? Let me tell you the significance. Today, as from today, this village called Zariagi will be on the Global Aviation Map," he declared.

The minister attributed the commencement of the project to the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu and the commitment of Governor Ododo to translating increased government revenue into critical infrastructure.

He specifically cited the removal of fuel subsidy and the unification of the foreign exchange market as reforms that had increased allocations to state governments, giving them greater financial capacity to undertake capital-intensive projects.

However, he stressed that increased revenue alone could not guarantee development without purposeful leadership and the willingness to invest in projects capable of transforming the economy.

Keyamo commended Ododo for the initiative, expressing optimism that the project would improve the state's economic prospects and provide long-term benefits.

The minister and the governor subsequently performed the foundation-laying ceremony, formally signalling the commencement of construction.

Earlier, Governor Ododo described the airport as a strategic investment in the state's economic future, particularly its agricultural and solid mineral sectors.

He said Kogi's abundant natural resources could make the state a major contributor to Nigeria's export economy if the right infrastructure was provided to support production, transportation and access to markets.

According to the governor, the airport would facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and mineral resources, attract investors, stimulate commercial activities and create employment opportunities.

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He added that improved air connectivity would strengthen the movement of people and goods while encouraging the development of businesses and supporting infrastructure across the state.

Kogi is endowed with commercially valuable mineral deposits, including iron ore, limestone, coal, marble, dolomite, feldspar, kaolin, gypsum and talc.

The state also has considerable agricultural potential, with major products including cassava, rice, maize, cashew and palm oil.

The proposed airport is expected to provide an additional transportation link for investors, business executives, technical experts and tourists, while potentially supporting cargo logistics and other aviation-related businesses, depending on its eventual facilities and operational capacity.