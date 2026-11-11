Botswana: Boko to Advance Climate Efforts At COP31

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko is expected to deliver a national statement at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) Leaders' Summit where he will highlight Botswana's efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

According to a press release from Botswana Government Communication and Information Systems (BGCIS), President Boko will participate in the Leaders' Summit of the COP31 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Antalya, Turkiye from November 10 to 15.

The release states that COP31 will bring together global leaders, representatives of the private sector and civil society, climate scientists, indigenous people and youth to deliberate on ways to strengthen global climate action by addressing priority areas such as mitigation and adaptation, climate finance, technology transfer, capacity building and loss and damage associated with climate change. "Botswana's participation in COP31 will provide an opportunity for the country to contribute to shaping international climate policy," it says.

The release also states that following his participation in COP31, President Advocate Boko will undertake a state visit to Cote d'Ivoire from November 15 to 18 at the invitation of his counterpart, Mr Alassane Dramane Ouattara.

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It further says that during his visit, the two Presidents will hold bilateral talks aimed at strengthening relations and exploring areas for enhanced cooperation in mining, agriculture, trade and investment as well as energy.

"Several bilateral cooperation agreements are expected to be signed upon the conclusion of the official talks," it elaborates.

The release states that as part of the high-level economic cooperation engagements, the President will also officiate at the second edition of the International Extractive Resources and Energy Exhibition (SIREXE) where Botswana will participate as the Country of Honour in recognition of the significant strides it has made in advancing effective mineral resource management and championing natural diamonds for development.

"The President will officiate at a Business Forum aimed at promoting business to business linkages between Botswana and Cote d'Ivoire," it stated.

The release further states that during the President's absence, Vice President Mr Ndaba Gaolathe will assume the role of Acting President.

BOPA