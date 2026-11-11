Botswana: Legislators Express Mixed Reactions to SONA

Gaborone — Legislators have expressed mixed reactions towards President Advocate Duma Boko's State-of -the-Nation Address (SONA). Leader of the Opposition, Mr Dumelang Saleshando said promises made during the previous address remained unfulfilled.

He said, as was the case in the previous address, the President had made promises to address challenges facing the country, particularly in the health sector, but little had changed.

He recalled that during the previous public health emergency, President Boko had promised to address shortages of medicines in public health facilities, but the situation remained unresolved.

He also said the President did not update the nation on his previous promise to make public services accessible online.

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He said Batswana continued to queue for essential services such as national identity cards, passports and driving licences, despite the promise of digital access.

He further said citizens continued to face economic hardships arising from unemployment and underemployment, while questions remained unanswered about the P4,000 minimum wage.

Mr Saleshando also said the UDC government had promised a constitutional review but had yet to shift its focus to the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Mr Keoagile Atamelang, believes the speech signalled stability in the country's economic trajectory.

Mr Atamelang said his key takeaway from the address was that the country was experiencing stability in its economic trajectory following a turbulent period.

He noted that the President had outlined the government's economic recovery roadmap and plans to diversify the economy.

From his ministry's perspective, Mr Atamelang said one of the key issues highlighted was the maintenance of A1 roads, which had been a longstanding concern.

He also pointed to the Trans-Kalahari Railway project, which had been under discussion for a considerable period.

He said the project's feasibility study had been completed and efforts were now focused on identifying a developer.

Mr Atamelang said the railway project would create employment opportunities for citizens during both construction and operational phases.

He also highlighted the introduction of TANA Metro buses as one of the ministry's new initiatives, saying the service would ease commuters' movement within the city.

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He said the electric buses would modernise public transport while promoting environmentally friendly mobility.

He added that their successful rollout would help restore public confidence in public transport, which was currently characterised by inefficiencies.

Mr Atamelang said the projects outlined in the SONA demonstrated that the country was moving in the right direction.

For his part, Thamaga/Kumakwane MP, Mr Palelo Motaosane, said although the address touched on several issues, his key takeaway was Botswana's increased shareholding in De Beers.

He welcomed the planned increase to 30 per cent, expressing hope that the diamond market would recover to the benefit of the country's economy.

However, Mr Motaosane said the President had not adequately addressed bread-and-butter issues, including the reduction in government assistance for hectarage under the agricultural support programme.

He said he had expected the President to outline how farmers would be supported going forward.

He further noted that the address did not explain how hundreds of graduates would be assisted to secure employment and access economic opportunities.

BOPA