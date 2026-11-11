Africa: COP31 Opens - Civil Society Demands Rich Countries Pay Up As Climate Justice Hangs in Balance

10 November 2026
groundWork (Pietermaritzburg)

Friends of the Earth International

The United Nations climate talks (COP31) have officially opened in Antalya, Türkiye. The UNEP's latest findings that breaching the 1.5C limit is unavoidable intensify the false dichotomy between science and equity and promote dangerous Carbon Dioxide Removal. Meanwhile, rich countries attempted to limit the scope of climate finance discussions before COP31 officially opened. Friends of the Earth International and allies like the Global Campaign to Demand Climate Justice warn that every fraction of a degree matters, and demand climate ambition that centres equity and ensures climate finance.

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