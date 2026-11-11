South Africa: Minister Fails to Confirm Completion of DNA Analysis in Ekurhuleni Murder Cases

press release

The Acting Minister of Police has failed to confirm completion of DNA analysis in his reply to my parliamentary question about exhibits connected to 12 murder cases in Ekurhuleni. His answer leaves Parliament unable to establish what analysis has been completed, what remains outstanding and when the work will be finished.

Asked for the total number of exhibits outstanding for analysis, the Minister says this information is "not readily available" from the Forensic Science Laboratory. He provides no receipt dates, no waiting periods and no expected completion dates.

Instead, the reply states: "Accurate reporting will be provided once the entire analysis has been completed." It then promises accountability at an "opportune interval".

That is an unacceptable answer to a question about forensic work in murder investigations. An "opportune interval" gives Parliament no deadline against which progress can be measured and no assurance about when a substantive account will be provided.

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The Acting Minister cites the complexity of DNA analysis and risks to the investigations. Sensitive evidence must be protected. However, the reply does not explain why an aggregate progress report or an appropriate confidential briefing cannot be provided.

My question sought the number of outstanding exhibits, when they were received, how long they had been waiting, the reasons for any delays and expected completion dates. These are the details needed to assess whether the forensic work is progressing with the urgency required.

The reply also leaves a fundamental question unresolved: is the requested information available but being withheld, or is SAPS unable to produce a readily usable account of the outstanding work? The Minister must distinguish between those explanations.

I am calling for a dated progress report identifying the analysis completed, the exhibits still awaiting work, their current stage of processing and the reasons for any delays. SAPS must provide expected completion dates and identify the senior official responsible for ensuring that the work is finalised.

Where particular details cannot safely be released publicly, the Acting Minister should explain the specific concern and arrange an appropriate confidential briefing with a fixed reporting date.

The families affected deserve a clear account of progress. Parliament must be able to scrutinise this work while corrective action can still make a difference. Accountability cannot simply be deferred until the entire analysis is complete.