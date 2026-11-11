Ethiopia, Norway Seek Stronger Climate Partnership Ahead of COP32

10 November 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Norway are seeking to deepen climate cooperation and strengthen joint efforts to advance global climate action as Addis Ababa prepares to host COP32 in November 2027.

The commitment emerged during a bilateral meeting between Ethiopia's Minister of Finance and COP32 Chief Negotiator, Fitsum Assefa (PhD), and Norway's Minister of Climate and the Environment, Sigrun Gjerløw Aasland.

The two ministers discussed shared priorities and opportunities to expand cooperation, with particular emphasis on preparations for COP32 and strengthening collaborative climate initiatives.

They underscored the importance of advancing afforestation and environmental restoration through Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative, highlighting its contribution to climate change mitigation, adaptation and building resilience against the impacts of climate change.

The discussions also reflected a shared interest in leveraging international partnerships to promote practical climate solutions and strengthen collective efforts toward sustainable development.

As Ethiopia prepares to host COP32, the country is intensifying diplomatic engagement with international partners to build cooperation, mobilize support and advance an inclusive and action-oriented global climate agenda.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.