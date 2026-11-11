Ethiopia, Norway Seek Stronger Climate Partnership Ahead of COP32

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and Norway are seeking to deepen climate cooperation and strengthen joint efforts to advance global climate action as Addis Ababa prepares to host COP32 in November 2027.

The commitment emerged during a bilateral meeting between Ethiopia's Minister of Finance and COP32 Chief Negotiator, Fitsum Assefa (PhD), and Norway's Minister of Climate and the Environment, Sigrun Gjerløw Aasland.

The two ministers discussed shared priorities and opportunities to expand cooperation, with particular emphasis on preparations for COP32 and strengthening collaborative climate initiatives.

They underscored the importance of advancing afforestation and environmental restoration through Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative, highlighting its contribution to climate change mitigation, adaptation and building resilience against the impacts of climate change.

The discussions also reflected a shared interest in leveraging international partnerships to promote practical climate solutions and strengthen collective efforts toward sustainable development.

As Ethiopia prepares to host COP32, the country is intensifying diplomatic engagement with international partners to build cooperation, mobilize support and advance an inclusive and action-oriented global climate agenda.