Ethiopia Pledges Inclusive COP32 Process, Puts LDC Priorities At Center of Climate Agenda

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia reaffirmed its commitment to advancing the climate priorities of Least Developed Countries (LDCs), pledging an inclusive, transparent and collaborative process as it prepares to host the 32nd United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP32) in Addis Ababa in November 2027.

Foreign Affairs Minister and COP32 President-Designate Gedion Timothewos reaffirmed the commitment during talks with LDC Group Chair Ambassador Adão Soares Barbosa of Timor-Leste at the Ethiopia Pavilion on the sidelines of COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye.

Gedion underscored the importance of close consultation and strong partnerships to ensure that the priorities, interests and perspectives of LDCs remain central to COP32 preparations and deliberations.

He stressed that Ethiopia intends to work closely with the LDC Group and other international partners to build consensus and advance climate outcomes that reflect the shared aspirations of vulnerable countries.

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The Minister also emphasized that a successful COP31 would provide a critical foundation for COP32, helping sustain momentum in global climate negotiations and deliver meaningful progress on collective climate action.

Ethiopia is using its participation in COP31 to strengthen international partnerships, support constructive negotiations and build momentum for its upcoming presidency.

Speaking on Monday, Gedion said Ethiopia's foremost priority at the Antalya conference is to contribute to a successful negotiation process that will lay a strong foundation for more effective outcomes at COP32.

To this end, Ethiopia will work closely with the Turkish and Australian COP31 presidencies to support ongoing negotiations and facilitate a smooth and constructive transition to the next climate conference.

Mobilizing international partnerships and building a shared understanding of Ethiopia's COP32 vision are also central to the country's engagement, he said, adding that the government is seeking to exchange perspectives, identify common interests and establish areas of cooperation with potential partners.

Ethiopia also aims to use the global climate gathering to generate wider international interest in COP32 and encourage broad participation in the Addis Ababa summit.

Gedion noted that the Ethiopia Pavilion is serving as a platform for dialogue, partnership-building and showcasing the country's climate initiatives, while offering international participants an early glimpse of Ethiopia's preparations and hospitality as the next COP host.

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He said Ethiopia has already made considerable progress in its preparations, including advance planning, establishing a dedicated team, drawing lessons from previous COP conferences and launching practical activities.

The Ethiopian delegation is also using COP31 as a hands-on learning opportunity, gaining firsthand experience of the operational, logistical and organizational demands of hosting a major international climate conference.

The Minister expressed appreciation to the COP30 Presidency and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) for facilitating experience-sharing and knowledge transfer, describing the process as important to strengthening Ethiopia's readiness to host COP32.