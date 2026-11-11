Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy, Turkish President Discuss Stronger Ethiopia-Türkiye Ties

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Antalya, Türkiye, ahead of the COP31 Leaders' Summit.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, advance cooperation on climate action and address regional issues of mutual interest.

Upon his arrival in Antalya, the Prime Minister said: "I held a productive bilateral meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Türkiye. During our discussion, I congratulated him on the preparations for hosting COP31 and the efforts underway towards its successful delivery."

In a statement posted on his X account, PM Abiy said the two leaders explored opportunities to further deepen the strong partnership between their countries, including cooperation as Ethiopia prepares to assume the COP32 Presidency in 2027.

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They also exchanged views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and translating shared priorities into tangible progress.

"Throughout our talks, we reaffirmed our shared commitment to advancing our partnership and making tangible progress on areas of common priority," the Premier noted.

The meeting highlights the growing importance of Ethiopia-Türkiye cooperation as the two countries take on consecutive COP presidencies, with Türkiye hosting COP31 and Ethiopia preparing to welcome the global climate community to Addis Ababa for COP32, ENA learned.