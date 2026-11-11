Africa: U.S. Warns Citizens Against Travelling to 23 Countries

The United States Department of State has advised its citizens against travelling to 23 countries placed under its highest travel warning category, Level 4: Do Not Travel.

The countries affected include Afghanistan, Belarus, Burkina Faso, Burma, the Central African Republic, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, North Korea, Russia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Uganda, Ukraine and Yemen.

The warning was issued by the department's Bureau of Consular Affairs in a post on its official Facebook page on Monday, citing security concerns, prevailing local conditions and the US government's limited capacity to provide assistance to its citizens in the affected countries.

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Explaining the classification, the department said Level 4 advisories were reserved for destinations considered dangerous, urging Americans to avoid travelling to the countries regardless of the circumstances.

"Level 4 means DO NOT TRAVEL. We assign Level 4 based on local conditions and/or our limited ability to help Americans there. These places are dangerous. Do not go for ANY reason," the department stated.

The US Department of State operates a four-tier travel advisory system to guide American citizens planning international trips.

Under the system, Level 1 advises travellers to exercise normal precautions, while Level 2 recommends increased caution because of potential risks.

Level 3 urges Americans to reconsider their travel plans, while Level 4 represents the highest warning category, advising against all travel to the designated destinations.

The department also urged Americans to consult its official travel advisory website for country-specific security updates and other relevant information before making international travel arrangements.

Travellers can access the advisories through its website at travel.state.gov/destination.