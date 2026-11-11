Nigeria: No New Ebola Case in Nigeria As 28 Contacts Remain Under Monitoring - NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said no new case of Ebola has been confirmed in the country as of November 9, 2026, even as 28 contacts of the first imported case remain under monitoring.

The agency disclosed that 34 of the 62 identified contacts had completed their individual 21-day follow-up, while the remaining 28 were still being monitored.

Director-General of NCDC, Dr Jide Idris, disclosed this in a national health security update issued on Tuesday, warning that the country was also facing other infectious disease threats, including dengue fever, chikungunya, diphtheria, Lassa fever and cerebrospinal meningitis.

Nigeria confirmed its first imported case of Ebola Virus Disease, caused by the Bundibugyo virus, on October 20, 2026, in a traveller from Uganda.

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Idris said the NCDC, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, the FCT Administration, state authorities and development partners, had sustained contact tracing, investigation of alerts, laboratory testing, infection prevention and surveillance at points of entry.

He clarified that the 21 days since the confirmation of the first case should not be confused with the separate monitoring period for each contact.

According to him, being identified as a contact does not mean that an individual has Ebola, as the follow-up is intended to ensure that symptoms are detected early and appropriate action taken.

The NCDC urged healthcare workers in public and private facilities to remain alert, ask patients about their travel history and possible exposure, observe infection prevention measures and immediately notify public health authorities of suspected cases.

It advised anyone who develops symptoms after possible exposure to Ebola to avoid contact with others and call its toll-free line, 6232, for guidance before travelling to a health facility.

Beyond Ebola, the agency confirmed dengue fever in Sokoto and Zamfara states, while chikungunya had been confirmed in Sokoto State.

Idris said national rapid response teams, including entomologists from the National Arbovirus Research Centre in Enugu, had been deployed to support affected states with case identification, laboratory investigations, clinical readiness, community engagement and mosquito control.

He warned Nigerians against assuming that every fever was malaria, noting that dengue and chikungunya could cause fever, headache, body pain and joint pain.

He said severe abdominal pain, repeated vomiting, bleeding and difficulty breathing could indicate serious dengue complications requiring urgent medical attention.

The NCDC also called for increased preparedness against cerebrospinal meningitis as the dry season advances, particularly in states within the meningitis belt.

It urged states to strengthen disease surveillance, access to diagnostic services, clinical readiness and vaccination responses where necessary.

On diphtheria, the agency said the disease remained a serious threat, particularly to children who had missed routine immunisation, urging parents and caregivers to check their children's vaccination status.

Idris also warned that Nigeria was entering the period when Lassa fever cases had historically increased, calling on state governments and health facilities to strengthen surveillance, testing, treatment readiness and infection prevention.

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He advised households to protect food from rodents, store food in covered containers and maintain clean surroundings.

With increased travel and mass gatherings expected during the festive season, the NCDC urged state governments, event organisers and healthcare providers to make basic medical assistance available, maintain hygiene and establish clear arrangements for identifying and reporting suspected infectious diseases.

The agency called on state governments to provide frontline health workers and response teams with adequate funding, equipment, operational resources and logistical support.

It also urged public and private health facilities to report suspected cases promptly and protect their personnel.

Idris said Nigeria's health security depended on early detection, preparedness and coordinated action across all levels of government, healthcare providers and communities.