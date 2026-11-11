Nigeria: Kano Hisbah Arrests 17 Women, Tricycle Operators Over Alleged Immoral Conduct

The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 17 young women over alleged immoral activities, including making dance videos on TikTok, and apprehended some tricycle operators for allegedly allowing female passengers to sit beside them in the driver's section.

The women were picked up at different locations across Kano metropolis on Monday, including hotels, during routine surveillance and enforcement operations.

The Board's Deputy Commander-General, Malam Mujahideen Aminuddeen, confirmed the arrests, saying the operations were part of efforts to check activities considered contrary to its regulations and moral guidelines.

He explained that an initial assessment of the female suspects showed that some lacked basic knowledge of Islamic teachings and practices.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We discovered that some of them lack basic Islamic knowledge. We are making arrangements to teach them ablution, prayer and other aspects of Islamic education," he said.

Aminuddeen added that the suspects would remain in the board's custody for some time while receiving the religious instruction.

He said the exercise was intended not only to address alleged misconduct but also to educate the suspects and encourage them to embrace acceptable moral values.

The deputy commander-general reaffirmed the board's commitment to promoting moral discipline and tackling social vices in Kano State.

He also urged parents and guardians to monitor their children's activities more closely, particularly their use of social media and conduct in public places.