Nigeria: I'll Subsidise Farming, Not Fuel Consumption - Tinubu

For the umpteenth time, President Bola Tinubu has declared that fuel subsidy will never return, dismissing those promising its restoration as liars.

He, however, declared that his government would subsidise farming and not fuel consumption.

Speaking at a rally in Jigawa State on Tuesday, Tinubu said Nigeria cannot continue to spend the future of its children to sustain a system that was draining the country.

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The President stated: "To those who say subsidy is coming back, it's a lie. Don't let them lie to you again. It's not going to come back. We cannot spend the future of our children today and feel that they will go tomorrow."

" Those who think they should bring subsidy back, they are liars. How will you pay for those commitments? How will you repair the roads? How will you maintain them? How will you function?

"We will subsidise farming. We will reward small scale farmers. Interest-free loan for farmers is coming. Prosperity is coming. Food security will happen.

"I hope you hear me, Nigeria. You hear me, Nigeria. There will be interest-free loan for small scale farmers. We are going to install mechanised farming service centre in six geographical locations. Mechanised farming."

" We have the arable land, we have the commitment, we have the people. We can feed ourselves and we will bring the food prices down to the minimum. I promise you on agriculture, mechanisation, irrigation and additional value for land, arable land."

Tinubu said universities will be more involved in agricultural research and development than ever before.

The President thanked the people for their loyalty and commitment, while promising to address the problem of insecurity head-on.

His words: "I have heard you loud and clear. I know you have problems of insecurity in Nigeria. But working together, as your friend and partner, exchange information, anything you know about insecurity, report it immediately."

"I promise you, we are working hard to ensure that Nigeria is safe and our forces are well taken care of, housing, reward, regardless of where they come from. We will conquer insecurity."

"We have been through many wars. We will defeat our enemies. Enemies of unity, enemies of stability, enemies of all."

The President noted that his government has strengthened the police and the armed forces and is paying better salaries today.

The President described the student loan scheme, NELFUND as a weapon against poverty.

According to him, We are taking away the problem of the education of their children by establishing the NELFUND. NELFUND is a weapon against poverty. Are you with me? NELFUND is a weapon against poverty. And we will continue in that direction.

He announced that every money recovered from irregularities by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is now directed to NELFUND to educate children, and every asset recovered would be invested in NELFUND.

Tinubu commended Jigawa state Governor, Umar Namadi, saying he had never seen so much progress made by one man.

"I have been here a number of years. I have never seen so much progress being made by one man. That is Governor Umar Namadi. He has worked so tirelessly and hard for all of us to benefit from the benefits of democracy, " Tinubu stated.

He urged the crowd to re-elect Namadi for a second term.

Tinubu announced major new support for farmers, declaring that the government will subsidise farming, not fuel consumption.

The president assured that his government would invest in medical stability and opportunity in every local government.

He further assured that he would lower the cost of living for security and provide reliable power, saying, "not the old privatisation that is not working. We will provide you with reliable power in [every part of] Nigeria."

Speaking, the Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said the massive turnout for Tinubu in the Northwest has exposed the opposition's claim that the President will not be welcomed in Northern Nigeria.

Yari told the President that the crowd before him -- men, women and youths -- were proof that the Northwest stands with him.

He added: "Your Excellency, Mr. President, these are your people, men and women and youths. This is Northwest, where our opponents are campaigning that you are not going to be welcomed in the Northern Nigeria."

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Yari stressed that the opponents have nothing to offer beyond what Tinubu has done for Nigeria, both as governor and as President, and what he has done for the North.

He said: "Your have nothing to offer more than what you are doing for Nigeria, more than what you have done, when you were governor and what you have done for this part of this country."

Yari challenged those who call themselves core northerners to point to any candidate they have supported to victory.

"I will not repeat myself, I have said time and time again, those that you supported in Northern Nigeria, the foundation you laid, supporting 1, 2, 3 in the Northern Nigeria, I challenge those that are calling themselves core northerners whether they have supported a councillor and win an election, or supported a local government chairman, win an election, or supported any governor, win an election."

"But our candidate, our president, supported them and supported a person who became a president for the first time or the second time without choosing himself, that he gives less service to Nigeria."