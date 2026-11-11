Uganda Rolls Out Nationwide Trauma Training to Prevent Avoidable Deaths

A nationwide programme to equip health workers, ambulance personnel and ordinary citizens with emergency trauma response skills is being launched in Uganda to reduce deaths from injuries that could be prevented through timely intervention.

The programme, organised under the Uganda Trauma Assessment and Treatment Algorithm (TUTATA), will begin in Northern Uganda with an emergency medical camp in Gulu, bringing together health workers from Gulu Regional Referral Hospital and other health facilities across the region.

It will later be rolled out to other parts of the country, with the aim of improving how victims of road crashes and other traumatic incidents are attended to, from the scene of an emergency to the hospital.

TUTATA founder Dr Omona Alfose said the training would equip health workers with practical skills to recognise life-threatening injuries and provide appropriate treatment quickly.

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"We are going to train all health workers in Uganda, starting with Northern Uganda, like those in Gulu Referral Hospital and other hospitals," Dr Omona said.

The training will also target ambulance drivers, ambulance crews and members of the public, who are often among the first people to encounter victims of traumatic incidents.

Dr Omona said improving emergency care requires strengthening the entire response chain, rather than concentrating only on treatment after patients arrive at hospitals.

The programme will introduce participants to the 60-60-60 approach, which emphasises identifying and managing life-threatening conditions within the first 60 seconds and ensuring access to appropriate definitive care within 60 minutes.

Dr Omona said delays in recognising serious injuries and administering emergency treatment could increase the risk of death, particularly among young people, who are frequently affected by traumatic incidents.

"Trauma is now a leading cause of death, especially among those who die at a young age, yet these are the people responsible for building the nation and contributing to the economy," he said.

The initiative has set a target of reducing preventable trauma mortality to below 10 percent by 2040 through stronger emergency medical services, improved skills among frontline health workers and greater public awareness of trauma response.

Training ambulance personnel is expected to address gaps in pre-hospital care, particularly in emergencies where patients need immediate attention before reaching a hospital.

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Community members will also receive basic first-aid and emergency response training to help them provide initial assistance to injured people while waiting for professional medical support.

Dr Omona called on corporate organisations, development partners and other stakeholders to support the programme, saying collaboration would be essential to reaching communities across the country.

"We call upon every corporate body in the country to support us so that we can reach every single Ugandan and make them aware that trauma is real, it can cause death, and there is something they can do, however little, to contribute towards preventing deaths in our communities," he said.

The Gulu medical camp will mark the beginning of the planned rollout, with the organisers seeking to build a more coordinated emergency response system involving health workers, ambulance teams and ordinary citizens.