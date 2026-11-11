Uganda: Mwesige Warned Retirement Does Not End Financial Accountability

Retiring Clerk to Parliament Adolf Mwesige has been reminded that leaving public service does not absolve him of responsibility for financial decisions made during his tenure as the institution's Accounting Officer.

The warning came from the Chairperson of the Committee on Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), Nkunyingi Muwada, who invoked Article 164(2) of the Constitution to emphasise that public officers remain personally accountable for losses arising from their management of public funds, even after retirement.

Muwada made the remarks during an engagement involving the outgoing Clerk, turning what would ordinarily have been a farewell occasion into a reminder of the constitutional obligations attached to public financial management.

"As the Accounting Officer is going into retirement, let me read this for him as a goodbye," Muwada said before quoting Article 164(2) of the Constitution.

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"Any person holding a political or public office who directs or concurs in the use of public funds shall be accountable for any loss arising from that use and shall be required to make good the loss even if he or she has ceased to hold that office."

The constitutional provision means that retirement or departure from public office does not, in itself, extinguish an individual's financial accountability for decisions taken while exercising public authority.

Muwada said the reminder was particularly important as Mwesige prepares to leave the administrative leadership of Parliament, where his responsibilities included overseeing the institution's financial management.

"So it is just a constitutional goodbye, but it is full of responsibility," he said.

He added that COSASE wished Mwesige well in retirement but would continue to discharge its oversight responsibilities without favour or prejudice.

"As we wish farewell with the Accounting Officer of Parliament, as COSASE we pray that he gets a good retirement, but when it comes to accountability, the good thing is we are very neutral. We are very neutral and we only adhere to the law," Muwada said.

Article 164(2) is a key safeguard in Uganda's public financial accountability framework. It provides for personal responsibility where public funds are lost through the actions of public officers, including those who have since left the positions in which the decisions were made.

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The provision reinforces the principle that responsibility for public resources is attached not merely to the office an individual occupies but also to decisions made in the exercise of that office.

Mwesige's retirement, therefore, does not automatically bring to an end any outstanding accountability obligations arising from his tenure.