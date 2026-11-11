Namibia: Mounting Rehoboth Debt Threatens Electricity Access...As Amutse Inaugurates New Hardap and //Kharas Power Projects

Government has injected millions of dollars into electrification projects in Hardap and //Kharas but mounting municipal electricity debts and delays in establishing a regional distributor threaten to undermine efforts to expand access and improve service delivery. Industries, Mines and Energy Minister Modestus Amutse on Saturday publicly challenged the Rehoboth Town Council over its substantial outstanding NamPower electricity debt, warning that municipal authorities must account for electricity revenue collected from residents and honour their obligations to the national power utility.

Speaking at the inauguration of electrification projects in Burgershoek, Rehoboth, on Saturday, Amutse said the town had accumulated one of the largest outstanding electricity debts among local authorities. This, the minister said, raised concern about the financial sustainability of electricity distribution and the ability of NamPower to maintain reliable supply.

"Let me speak plainly, here in Rehoboth. Your Town Council has one of the largest outstanding electricity debts among local authorities," Amutse confirmed. He accused the council of collecting revenue from electricity sales while falling behind on payments to NamPower, emphasising that the money collected from consumers must ultimately reach the utility responsible for supplying electricity.

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The minister, however, acknowledged a significant development in the town's financial relationship with NamPower, recognising Rehoboth as the first local authority to move to bulk prepayment. Under this arrangement, the council purchases electricity in advance, similar to how prepaid customers buy electricity units before consumption.

However, Amutse cautioned that the new arrangement does not erase historical liabilities. "The old bill still has to be settled, and the Council must keep up with what it needs to buy today," he said.

He warned that unpaid electricity accounts have consequences beyond municipal balance sheets, potentially placing consumers who have already paid electricity at risk of supply interruptions.

"NamPower needs revenue to buy and generate electricity, maintain the transmission network and keep supplying customers across the country," said Amutse.

SORED launch postponed

Amutse's remarks also exposed the challenges facing the establishment of the Southern Regional Electricity Distributor (SORED), a regional utility intended to consolidate electricity distribution services across participating local authorities in Hardap and //Kharas. The planned SORED launch in Keetmanshoop on 9 October was postponed as the company still needs sufficient participation from councils to secure customers, revenue and personnel required to operate effectively.

Amutse said local authorities must first clarify who will manage their electricity networks, serve customers and assume responsibility for existing municipal debts.

"I supported changing that programme because the company needs enough councils to bring their electricity operations together and give it to customers, revenue and staff to do the job," he said. He confirmed that discussions with local authorities and regional councils had taken place in Keetmanshoop, with commitments made that he is monitoring.

The minister is awaiting formal decisions from councils on whether they will participate in SORED and how they intend to address their outstanding NamPower debt.

The Electricity Distribution Industry Summit planned for November has also been postponed, allowing councils additional time to make these decisions.

Amutse defended the regional distribution model, arguing that pooling technical expertise, equipment and procurement could reduce operating costs, particularly for smaller towns that cannot independently afford specialist engineers and maintenance infrastructure.

He acknowledged concerns about poor management and high costs at some electricity distributors, insisting that boards and management must be held accountable.

Meanwhile, the latest projects cover Burgershoek in Rehoboth and Empelheim Extension 5 in Mariental, form part of a broader electrification programme agreed between the ministry and SORED in June 2025. Amutse said the projects followed the groundbreaking ceremony held in Mariental on 28 January 2026.

The minister added that the projects demonstrate the importance of extending electricity infrastructure beyond established urban areas, particularly for households and small businesses that depend on reliable power to improve productivity and generate income.

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For residents, electricity means more than household convenience. It creates opportunities for home-based businesses, improves children's study conditions and reduces dependence on alternative energy sources.

Universal access

Namibia's National Electrification Policy targets universal electricity access by 2040, while the Sixth National Development Plan prioritises affordable electricity and stronger distribution infrastructure.

However, Amutse acknowledged that achieving universal access requires more than installing electricity connections. The country must also ensure that distribution networks are adequately maintained and financially sustainable.

He said the regional distributor model could allow towns such as Rehoboth and Kalkrand to share engineers, maintenance teams, equipment and procurement costs rather than duplicating expensive resources. For households still waiting for electricity, the measure of progress will not be policy announcements or institutional restructuring, but how quickly power reaches their homes and how reliably it stays on. - [email protected]