South Africa: President Ramaphosa Determines Salary Increases for Public Office-Bearers

President Cyril Ramaphosa has determined salary increases of between 3.5% and 4% for public office-bearers for the 2026/27 financial year, effective from 1 April 2026.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Presidency said the determination followed recommendations by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers, taking into consideration the serious economic challenges facing the country.

The 3.5% salary increase applies to Members of the National Executive, Members of the National Assembly, Permanent Delegates to the National Council of Provinces, Premiers, members of provincial executive councils and members of provincial legislatures.

Meanwhile, judges of the Constitutional Court, judges of other courts and magistrates will receive a 4% salary increase.

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The 4% increment also applies to traditional leaders, members of the National and Provincial Houses of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, as well as members of independent constitutional institutions.

The Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers is constitutionally mandated to make annual recommendations on the salaries, allowances and benefits of public office-bearers.

In arriving at its recommendations, the Commission considered stakeholder inputs, the roles and responsibilities of public office-bearers, fiscal affordability, historic and projected inflation, wage settlement data and average annual wage increases.

The Commission also considered its previous recommendations and the President's salary determination for the previous financial year.

President Ramaphosa thanked the Commission for its work and urged public office-bearers to remain mindful of the responsibilities entrusted to them.

"He urges public office-bearers to uphold their mandates and honour the public trust and expectations associated with their varied responsibilities," the Presidency said. - SAnews.gov.za