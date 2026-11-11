Nigeria Releases ₦422.3 Billion for Basic Healthcare Since 2019, Disburses ₦249.5 Billion Under Tinubu

The minister also said the government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to strengthen tracking of BHCPF resources and improve accountability.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, said cumulative releases under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) reached ₦422.3 billion between 2019 and October 2026.

Mr Pate said ₦323.6 billion of the amount had been disbursed to the fund's implementing gateways, including ₦249.5 billion under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

He disclosed this on Tuesday while delivering his keynote address at the 2026 Nigeria Health Sector-Wide Joint Annual Review (JAR) in Abuja.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"By October 2026, cumulative Basic Health Care Provision Fund releases since 2019 had reached approximately ₦422.3 billion. Of the ₦323.6 billion disbursed to the gateways, ₦249.5 billion was disbursed under this administration," he said.

The minister also said the government had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to strengthen tracking of BHCPF resources and improve accountability.

The BHCPF is a government financing mechanism established to improve access to basic healthcare services, particularly at the primary healthcare level.

Mr Pate said all states and more than 8,000 BHCPF-supported facilities had prepared plans linked to budget priorities for the third consecutive year.

"We are strengthening the connection between planning, expenditure and the services people receive," he said.

Over 3,500 health centres revitalised

The minister also disclosed that 3,526 primary healthcare centres had been revitalised across the country, while work was ongoing at another 900 facilities.

He described the development as "substantial progress", although he acknowledged that many facilities still needed attention.

Mr Pate said the government had recruited 19,758 skilled birth attendants across 22 states and 4,747 community health workers across 10 states.

He added that 78,054 frontline health workers had received training as part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery.

The minister also reported increased use of services at BHCPF-supported facilities, with skilled deliveries rising from 4.8 million in 2023 to 7.9 million by the second quarter of 2026.

He said fourth antenatal care visits increased from six million to 8.7 million, while outpatient attendance rose from 32.4 million to 43 million.

Calls for accountability, timely funding

Despite the increased investment, Mr Pate acknowledged that financing remained a major challenge for Nigeria's health sector.

He said the government was working to improve the release and utilisation of healthcare funds, alongside legislative efforts to increase the BHCPF allocation to two per cent of the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

The minister also referred to proposed reforms of excise duties on sugar-sweetened beverages and the possibility of earmarking the revenue for healthcare.

"We cannot sustain ownership of our priorities without financing them. We must mobilise domestic resources, release them on time and use them effectively," he said.

Speaking on behalf of civil society organisations, Muhammed Lecky urged the government to ensure that increased healthcare investment translated into improved services for communities.

"A renovated facility is only a beginning. It must have the staff, medicines, power and systems needed to deliver care," he said.

Mr Lecky also called for transparent, timely financing, stronger community participation, and independent monitoring of reported improvements.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Similarly, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Ipalibo Banigo, stressed the need for accountability in healthcare spending.

"It is one thing to make provisions in the budget and another thing to get the funds released on time, effectively utilised and institutions held accountable," she said.

She pledged continued legislative support through appropriations and oversight to strengthen healthcare financing.

About JAR

The 2026 Joint Annual Review, held under the theme "Make Reform Data Count", brings together federal and state government officials, development partners and other stakeholders to assess progress under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative.

The initiative is being implemented through the Sector-Wide Approach, which seeks to improve coordination, financing and accountability in healthcare delivery.

The three-day review is expected to identify remaining challenges and agree on priorities for 2027.