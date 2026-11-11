South Africa: Inkabi Records Rejects Claims It Is to Blame for Lwah Ndlunkulu's Health Troubles

Inkabi Records says it is covering the cost of Lwah Ndlunkulu's care at a wellness and rehabilitation facility chosen with her family.

The singer has not commented, and the statement does not say whether she or her family agreed to its release.

Inkabi Records says it is paying for singer Lwah Ndlunkulu's care at a wellness and rehabilitation facility, and rejects allegations on social media that the label is responsible for her health problems.

In a statement, the label said a doctor's assessment found she is experiencing psychosis. The singer has not commented, and the statement does not say whether she or her family agreed to its release.

"Based on the doctor's assessment and test results, Lwah is experiencing psychosis," the label said in a statement on Tuesday.

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It said it has worked with her family to arrange professional help, and has devoted considerable resources over the past two months to her treatment and support.

"Lwah is currently receiving professional care at a wellness and rehabilitation facility chosen in consultation with her family, with Inkabi Records covering the costs," the statement reads.

The statement does not name the facility or the doctor.

Inkabi Records said growing allegations about its role led it to speak. It did not say what the allegations are or who made them.

"We wish to state categorically that Inkabi Records rejects the allegations that the label is responsible for Lwah's current health challenges," the label said.

It said it did not release the information to embarrass, discredit or blame the singer. It also defended its contractual and financial dealings with her, saying they had been fair and consistent with their agreement.

The label also said that its understanding, based on discussions with Ndlunkulu and her family, is that her difficulties are associated with personal circumstances, including concerns related to substance use. The statement does not say which substances are involved, or that substance use caused the psychosis. It does not say that Ndlunkulu or her family confirmed this.

On 9 October, the label announced that she had been admitted to a medical facility "to undergo a medical procedure" and would be unavailable for two weeks, cancelling shows in Bloemfontein. The label did not say what the procedure was.

In its latest statement, Inkabi Records said it had kept her health challenges private out of respect for her dignity.

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The label asked the public to give her space to recover, and said it would not share more about her health or treatment without her family's approval.

Anyone worried about their own or someone else's mental health or substance use can call the Cipla Mental Health Helpline on 0800 456 789, or the Substance Abuse Helpline on 0800 12 13 14. Both are free and open 24 hours.