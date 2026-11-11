South Africa: Online Asylum Registration Opens but It Is Not an Application

Home Affairs launched an online system on 10 November for asylum seekers to register intent to apply, using facial biometrics.

Registering is not a formal application and gives no blanket protection from enforcement. Appointment booking comes later, the department says.

Mulugeta Shafisa fled Ethiopia looking for safety. More than three years after arriving in South Africa, he says he is still struggling to get access to the asylum process.

The 30-year-old, who works at a spaza shop in Soweto, hopes a new online registration system announced by Home Affairs will help people like him.

Shafisa said political unrest, war and violence drove him from his country after his family was attacked and his father badly beaten.

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He said he entered South Africa through the Musina border post on 14 July 2023 and asked Home Affairs for help applying for asylum.

In July 2024, he requested an appointment to lodge his application. He says he has received no feedback since then.

Shafisa said he tried following up at a Refugee Reception Office in Pretoria but found it closed.

He currently has only his Ethiopian identity document and driving licence, with no documents authorising his stay in South Africa.

"I want to apply for asylum because I want to be in South Africa legally," he said.

"Foreigners experience bad things already when they are in foreign countries. It's worse if you don't have the correct documents. For me to be safe, I really need to do this."

Home Affairs launched the first phase of its Digital Asylum System on Tuesday, 10 November. It is live for a first batch of test cases, and public intake begins after a software update over the weekend of 14 and 15 November.

People will be able to record their intention to seek asylum by submitting personal information, facial biometrics and supporting documents.

However, registering that intention is not a formal asylum application and does not grant asylum, refugee status or citizenship. Applicants must still follow the formal legal process.

Home Affairs says later phases will introduce appointment bookings, further identity checks and artificial intelligence tools to help process applications and appeals.

Minister Leon Schreiber blamed lengthy delays on years of funding and staff shortages. He said only nine officials were handling thousands of outstanding appeals at the start of the current administration.

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People without internet access or digital devices will be able to get help registering at Refugee Reception Offices.

Shafisa had not heard about the portal before speaking to Scrolla.Africa, but welcomed the idea.

He said being able to register online could save people the time and expense of travelling to offices and waiting in long queues.