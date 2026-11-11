Malawi: Mulanje Shouts - Fuel, Medicine, Power... and We're Fed Up! Demo Nov 17

A group calling itself the Concerned Citizens of Mulanje has told the district council it plans peaceful demonstrations across the district on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, over what it describes as crippling shortages and hardship.

In a letter dated November 10, 2026, addressed to District Commissioner of Mulanje District Council, the group said the protests were a response to "numerous and long-standing grievances" affecting residents' daily lives and livelihoods.

Its list of complaints includes an acute shortage of fuel, which the group says has disrupted transport, business, agriculture and access to essential services.

It also cites a lack of medicines in hospitals and health facilities, which it says is putting the sick, the elderly and children at serious risk.

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Frequent and prolonged power cuts, which affect households, schools, health facilities and small businesses, are on the list, along with a scarcity of foreign currency that has pushed up prices and worsened the cost of living.

The group says the demonstrations will be lawful and peaceful, citing the constitutional right to freedom of assembly, association and expression.

It says the aim is to maintain law and order and co-operate with the district council and police.

The group plans to hold the demonstrations on the 17th of the month to press the district commissioner to address the problems residents face.

Oliver Andrys, one of the group's officials, says the group is calling for action on the shortages.