Somalia: UN Women Backs NUSOJ-Led Nationwide Consultations On Somalia's Accession to CEDAW

10 November 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) has launched a series of stakeholder consultations across Somalia to build public understanding and support for the country's accession to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW). The consultations opened in Mogadishu and are taking place across the country. They provide government institutions, civil society and community representatives with an opportunity to discuss the Convention, the accession process and its relevance to Somalia.

Speaking at the opening, Acting Minister and State Minister for Family and Human Rights Development Mohamed Osman Omar said the consultations could help ensure that discussion on accession is informed and inclusive. "Somalia's consideration of CEDAW calls for clear information and constructive engagement across society. These consultations provide an opportunity to discuss the Convention openly and consider how the accession process can support the protection of women's rights in the Somali context," he said.

Rukaya Mohammed, Country Programme Manager of UN Women in Somalia, said dialogue could help communities and institutions understand the Convention and the steps involved in accession. "Informed dialogue helps communities and institutions understand what CEDAW means and how the accession process works. These consultations create space for questions, address misconceptions and bring different perspectives into the discussion, helping to advance the accession process," she said.

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NUSOJ Secretary-General Omar Faruk Osman said the consultations would gather practical recommendations to inform the next steps. "The aim is to make sure people can engage with the issues, raise their concerns and contribute ideas. Their recommendations can help shape a roadmap that reflects Somalia's realities and supports the country's commitment to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women through accession to the Convention," Osman said.

The forums include presentations on CEDAW's principles and accession procedures, followed by facilitated discussions and group work. Participants will consider questions and concerns in relation to Somalia's constitutional framework, religious jurisprudence and customary values. NUSOJ is convening the consultations with support from UN Women and the Ministry of Family and Human Rights Development. The discussions aim to develop a set of recommendations for a roadmap to advance Somalia's accession to CEDAW.

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