Somalia: Somali Danab Commandos Launch Security Operations in Middle Shabelle Against Al-Shabaab Extortion

10 November 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Middle Shabelle, Somalia — Somali National Army special forces have conducted security operations in several areas of western Middle Shabelle region to prevent Al-Shabaab from extorting money from local residents, farmers and livestock owners.

The operations were carried out by the 164th Unit of the 16th Brigade of the elite Danab commandos in Jirirow, Calibare, Kaxareey, Libaaxle and surrounding areas.

According to a statement from the Somali military, the operations followed reports of increased movements by Al-Shabaab militants, who were allegedly collecting money from local communities through extortion.

The militants have reportedly been demanding payments from residents under the guise of religious levies known as Zakaawat, while also seeking to impose charges on farmers from this year's agricultural harvest.

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Livestock owners have also faced demands for payments, according to the military statement.

The Danab forces are closely monitoring the group's movements and conducting operations aimed at preventing further extortion and protecting civilians in the affected areas.

The military said the operations were intended to disrupt attempts by the militants to exploit local communities and undermine security and stability.

The latest campaign forms part of broader efforts by the Somali National Army to strengthen security across Middle Shabelle and protect communities from Al-Shabaab activities.

Al-Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency against Somalia's federal government for more than 15 years, continues to rely on extortion and forced taxation in areas where it maintains an operational presence.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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