Algeria Increases Scholarships for Somali Students to 100 As Diplomatic Ties Deepen

Algiers — Algeria has increased the number of scholarships offered to Somali students to 100, as the two countries seek to strengthen cooperation in education, culture, mining and fisheries.

The development was discussed during a meeting between Somalia's ambassador to Algeria, Yusuf Ahmed Hassan Yusuf Jeego, and Algeria's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs in charge of the National Community Abroad, Sofiane Chaib, at the Algerian Foreign Ministry.

According to information released following the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to deepen diplomatic relations and expand cooperation between the two countries, with particular emphasis on higher education and cultural exchanges.

The increased scholarship allocation is aimed at strengthening academic cooperation and improving educational opportunities for Somali youth by helping them develop professional skills and expertise.

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The discussions also explored opportunities for Somalia and Algeria to benefit from each other's experience and resources in the mining and fisheries sectors.

Both officials highlighted the potential for expanding cooperation across different fields and identifying new opportunities that could serve the interests of the two governments and their populations.

Algeria's decision to increase scholarships to 100 represents an expansion of its educational support for Somalia and comes amid efforts by Mogadishu to strengthen international partnerships in education and human capital development.

The meeting underscored the longstanding relations between Somalia and Algeria, which have maintained diplomatic and political ties based on cooperation and mutual interests.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral engagement and expanding practical cooperation in areas considered important to the development priorities of both countries.