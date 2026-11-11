Somalia Sends Condolences to Egypt After Deadly Train Accident in Giza

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government has extended its condolences to Egypt following a train accident in the city of Giza on November 8, 2026, which left several people dead and others injured.

In a statement, the Somali government said it shared the grief of the Egyptian government and people following the tragedy, expressing solidarity with the country during what it described as a difficult time.

Mogadishu also offered prayers for those who lost their lives, asking Allah to grant them eternal mercy and give their families, relatives and loved ones patience and strength.

The government further wished those injured in the accident a speedy and full recovery.

The message underscored the longstanding ties between Somalia and Egypt, with Mogadishu expressing sympathy for the victims and their families in the aftermath of the incident.

Somalia regularly conveys condolences to countries affected by major disasters, reflecting its diplomatic relations and solidarity with affected populations.