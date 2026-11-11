East Africa: IGAD, Germany Renew 30-Year Partnership to Advance Peace and Development in Horn of Africa

Djibouti — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and Germany have reaffirmed their longstanding partnership, pledging to strengthen cooperation on peace, regional integration, resilience and sustainable development across the Horn of Africa.

The commitment was made during the two sides' annual partnership dialogue in Djibouti, where officials reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation and discussed ways to expand their engagement in addressing the region's security, economic and social challenges.

The IGAD delegation was led by Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, while the German delegation was headed by Germany's ambassador to Djibouti.

The meeting reaffirmed a partnership spanning more than 30 years, with both sides highlighting the importance of continued collaboration to address persistent challenges facing countries in the Horn of Africa.

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Discussions focused on shared priorities, including strengthening peace and stability, building community resilience, promoting regional economic integration and supporting sustainable development initiatives.

The two delegations also explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in support of regional efforts to address insecurity and improve economic and social conditions across IGAD member states.

IGAD expressed appreciation to the German government and German taxpayers for their longstanding support to the region, acknowledging their contribution to development initiatives and regional cooperation.

Germany has been a longstanding development partner of IGAD, supporting programmes aimed at strengthening institutional capacity, regional stability and economic development.

At the conclusion of the talks, both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening their strategic partnership and ensuring that cooperation delivers tangible and lasting benefits for people across the Horn of Africa.

The annual dialogue provides a platform for IGAD and Germany to assess ongoing programmes, align development priorities and identify new areas of cooperation amid continuing political, security and humanitarian challenges in the region.

IGAD, headquartered in Djibouti, brings together eight countries in the Horn of Africa and neighbouring regions, working on regional peace, security, economic cooperation and development.