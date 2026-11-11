Nigeria: 2027 - Peter Obi Meets Plateau Traditional Rulers, Decries Insecurity

Peter Obi, who was received by the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Buba, said Plateau State's security challenges required urgent attention

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, on Tuesday visited the Plateau State Traditional Council in Jos, where he expressed concern over insecurity in the state.

Mr Obi, who was received by the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Buba, said Plateau State's security challenges required urgent attention, stressing that meaningful development would remain difficult while citizens continued to live in fear.

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The visit was part of his campaign for the 2027 general elections and preceded a town hall meeting in the state.

The former Anambra State Governor said he embarked on the consultations to listen to citizens, understand their challenges and identify practical solutions.

"When you want to serve, you must listen to the people. When we come for campaigns, we only talk, and we don't listen to the people. We have decided that leadership must be demand-driven," he said.

Mr Obi recalled his visits to troubled communities in Plateau, including Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Mangu, describing the security situation as unacceptable.

He said his presidential ambition was driven by the need to address the suffering of Nigerians, particularly victims of violence, displaced persons and families who had lost loved ones.

"If I have one person in an IDP camp, it means we are all in an IDP camp. I am competing because I want to know how we talk to that mother whose child was killed, that husband who lost a wife and that woman who lost a husband. Who is going to listen to their cries?"

He stressed that residents should be able to pursue their livelihoods without fear, saying children must return safely from school, farmers from their farms and traders from the markets.

Mr Obi also expressed concern over poverty, infant mortality and the growing number of out-of-school children, arguing that investments in education, healthcare and agriculture could help address the challenges.

Responding, the Gbong Gwom Jos urged politicians and Nigerians to ensure that political activities did not aggravate the country's security challenges.

Mr Buba called for peaceful political engagement, mutual respect and coexistence, noting that Plateau and other parts of the country were already grappling with insecurity.

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"We want to appeal to all politicians and all Nigerians that we should not allow politics to worsen our situation. We already have insecurity, and we must be determined to live with each other in peace and with respect for one another," he said.

The traditional ruler also prayed for divine guidance in the emergence of a leader capable of governing Nigeria effectively and restoring its greatness.

He urged politicians to promote peace and avoid actions capable of creating further tension during the 2027 electioneering period.