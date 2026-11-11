Liberia: Govt to Retire 2,718 Civil Servants

MONROVIA, November 11, 2026: The Civil Service Agency (CSA) has announced plans to retire 2,718 government employees from seven spending entities effective December 31, 2026, following a nationwide exercise to identify eligible retirees and facilitate their transition to the pension system.

CSA Director General Dr. Josiah F. Joekai disclosed that the agency identified 2,835 employees during its recent Nationwide Pre-Retirement Counselling and Data Collection Exercise conducted across Liberia's 15 counties.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia on Tuesday, November 10, Joekai explained that 2,718 employees are scheduled for retirement at the end of December, while 117 others represent outstanding retirement cases from previous years.

According to him, the 117 cases involve former civil servants who retired between 2020 and 2024 but have yet to begin receiving their pension benefits.

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He said the nationwide exercise was intended to identify eligible employees, verify employment records, provide pre-retirement counselling, and facilitate enrollment in the pension system.

The disclosure comes amid longstanding concerns over delays in pension payments and incomplete employment records, which have affected some former government employees.

In 2024, the CSA, in collaboration with the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), conducted a similar nationwide exercise that identified 1,403 potential retirees across the country's 15 counties.

That exercise focused on verifying employment records, providing retirement counselling, and preparing eligible civil servants for their transition from active government service.

The latest initiative forms part of efforts to strengthen retirement administration, improve employee data management, and address outstanding pension-related challenges within the public sector.

However, the CSA has not disclosed the seven spending entities affected by the planned retirement or provided a timeline for resolving the 117 outstanding pension cases.

The retirement of the 2,718 civil servants is expected to take effect on December 31, 2026.